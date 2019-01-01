|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lipocine’s space includes: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT), Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST).
The latest price target for Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting LPCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 199.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lipocine.
Lipocine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lipocine.
Lipocine is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.