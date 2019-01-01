QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's product TLANDO, is an oral testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT"). It also has other products in the pipeline such as LPCN 1144, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107.

Lipocine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lipocine (LPCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lipocine's (LPCN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lipocine (LPCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting LPCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 199.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lipocine (LPCN)?

A

The stock price for Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lipocine (LPCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lipocine.

Q

When is Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) reporting earnings?

A

Lipocine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Lipocine (LPCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lipocine.

Q

What sector and industry does Lipocine (LPCN) operate in?

A

Lipocine is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.