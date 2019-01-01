Saratoga Investment Corp is a specialty finance company, which invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments. Its portfolio comprises investments in leveraged loans, which are generally senior debt instruments that rank ahead of subordinated debt of the portfolio company issued by middle-market companies. In addition, it also purchases mezzanine debt, which is unsecured and subordinated to senior debt of the portfolio company and makes equity investments in middle-market companies.