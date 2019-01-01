QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Saratoga Investment Corp is a specialty finance company, which invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments. Its portfolio comprises investments in leveraged loans, which are generally senior debt instruments that rank ahead of subordinated debt of the portfolio company issued by middle-market companies. In addition, it also purchases mezzanine debt, which is unsecured and subordinated to senior debt of the portfolio company and makes equity investments in middle-market companies.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.530 -0.0100
REV17.230M16.502M-728.000K

Saratoga Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saratoga Investment (SAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saratoga Investment's (SAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Saratoga Investment (SAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) was reported by Raymond James on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting SAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.19% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Saratoga Investment (SAR)?

A

The stock price for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) is $26.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saratoga Investment (SAR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Saratoga Investment (SAR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) reporting earnings?

A

Saratoga Investment’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Saratoga Investment (SAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saratoga Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Saratoga Investment (SAR) operate in?

A

Saratoga Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.