Range
11.7 - 11.72
Vol / Avg.
23.3K/117.1K
Div / Yield
0.61/5.20%
52 Wk
11.44 - 14.15
Mkt Cap
647.8M
Payout Ratio
59.13
Open
11.72
P/E
10.93
Shares
55.3M
Outstanding
Invesco Municipal Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. It invests primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

Invesco Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Municipal (VKQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Municipal's (VKQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Municipal (VKQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Municipal (VKQ)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) is $11.71 last updated Today at 3:23:14 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Municipal (VKQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Municipal (VKQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Municipal (VKQ) operate in?

A

Invesco Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.