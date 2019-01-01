QQQ
Range
8.3 - 8.53
Vol / Avg.
8K/89K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.29 - 22.5
Mkt Cap
394.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
47.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
Analyst Ratings

Finch Therapeutics Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Finch Therapeutics Group's (FNCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting FNCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 309.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)?

A

The stock price for Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) is $8.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Finch Therapeutics Group.

Q

When is Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) reporting earnings?

A

Finch Therapeutics Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finch Therapeutics Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) operate in?

A

Finch Therapeutics Group is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.