QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.77 - 0.82
Vol / Avg.
309.9K/475.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 1.66
Mkt Cap
79.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.81
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
102.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 6:47AM
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of silver produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avino Silver & Gold Mines's (ASM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.25 expecting ASM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)?

A

The stock price for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) is $0.7783 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Q

When is Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) reporting earnings?

A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) operate in?

A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.