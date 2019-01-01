QQQ
cbdMD Inc is a United States based company. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products. The firm distributes its products through an e-commerce website, wholesalers and a variety of brick and mortar retailers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.080 -0.0600
REV13.250M9.322M-3.928M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.040 0.0000
REV11.250M9.793M-1.457M

cbdMD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy cbdMD (YCBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are cbdMD's (YCBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for cbdMD.

Q

What is the target price for cbdMD (YCBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.25 expecting YCBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 317.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for cbdMD (YCBD)?

A

The stock price for cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) is $0.7785 last updated Today at 6:10:56 PM.

Q

Does cbdMD (YCBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for cbdMD.

Q

When is cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) reporting earnings?

A

cbdMD’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is cbdMD (YCBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for cbdMD.

Q

What sector and industry does cbdMD (YCBD) operate in?

A

cbdMD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.