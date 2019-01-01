|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|-0.080
|-0.0600
|REV
|13.250M
|9.322M
|-3.928M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.040
|0.0000
|REV
|11.250M
|9.793M
|-1.457M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
The latest price target for cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.25 expecting YCBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 317.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) is $0.7785 last updated Today at 6:10:56 PM.
cbdMD’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
cbdMD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.