Pagaya Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:PGY), Quotes and News Summary

Pagaya Technologies Stock (NASDAQ: PGY)
|Day Range7.77 - 11.17
|52 Wk Range2.42 - 34.5
|Open / Close11.17 / 7.87
|Float / Outstanding392.8M / 654.4M
|Vol / Avg.502K / 4.8M
|Mkt Cap5.2B
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price13.9
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float392.8M
|EPS-0.24
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-27
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.000
|REV
|181.549M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pagaya Technologies’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Informatica (NYSE:INFA) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE).
The latest price target for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) was reported by MoffettNathanson on Monday, September 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) is $7.87 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pagaya Technologies.
Pagaya Technologies’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pagaya Technologies.
Pagaya Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.