Pagaya Technologies
(NASDAQ:PGY)
$7.87
-3.16[-28.65%]
At close: Sep 16
$7.90
0.0300[0.38%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Pagaya Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:PGY), Quotes and News Summary

Pagaya Technologies Stock (NASDAQ: PGY)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.
Read More

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV181.549M

Analyst Ratings

Pagaya Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Pagaya Technologies (PGY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Pagaya Technologies's (PGY) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Pagaya Technologies (PGY) stock?
A

The latest price target for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) was reported by MoffettNathanson on Monday, September 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Pagaya Technologies (PGY)?
A

The stock price for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) is $7.87 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Pagaya Technologies (PGY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pagaya Technologies.

Q
When is Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) reporting earnings?
A

Pagaya Technologies’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Q
Is Pagaya Technologies (PGY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Pagaya Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does Pagaya Technologies (PGY) operate in?
A

Pagaya Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.