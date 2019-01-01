Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. The company operates through a single reportable segment, and it owns properties in the following states: Minnesota, Colorado, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana. Rental income represents the company's main source of revenue, and properties owned in Minnesota, Colorado, and North Dakota represent the majority of the firm's commercial presence.