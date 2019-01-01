QQQ
Range
92.56 - 95.57
Vol / Avg.
75.9K/71.5K
Div / Yield
2.88/3.13%
52 Wk
66.91 - 112.27
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
91.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.79
Shares
15M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. The company operates through a single reportable segment, and it owns properties in the following states: Minnesota, Colorado, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana. Rental income represents the company's main source of revenue, and properties owned in Minnesota, Colorado, and North Dakota represent the majority of the firm's commercial presence.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.450

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV53.480M

Analyst Ratings

Centerspace Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centerspace (CSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centerspace's (CSR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Centerspace (CSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) was reported by BMO Capital on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting CSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.27% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centerspace (CSR)?

A

The stock price for Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) is $95.51 last updated Today at 4:39:50 PM.

Q

Does Centerspace (CSR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) reporting earnings?

A

Centerspace’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Centerspace (CSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centerspace.

Q

What sector and industry does Centerspace (CSR) operate in?

A

Centerspace is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.