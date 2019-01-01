QQQ
Range
38.9 - 39.75
Vol / Avg.
134.9K/113.4K
Div / Yield
1/2.54%
52 Wk
32.61 - 43.82
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
23.98
Open
39.53
P/E
9.44
EPS
0.53
Shares
27.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Employers Holdings Inc provides workers' compensation insurance, primarily to small businesses in low- to medium hazard industries. Its customers are employers, and the insurance premiums that those employers pay accounts for more than 90% of total company revenue. Substantially all of the remaining revenue is generated through investments. The company operates exclusively in the United States, and it generates more than half of its business in California. By industry, the company has the most exposure to restaurants, which account for roughly a fourth of the total premiums the company earns.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6501.060 0.4100
REV163.070M199.800M36.730M

Employers Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Employers Holdings (EIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Employers Holdings's (EIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Employers Holdings (EIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on April 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting EIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Employers Holdings (EIG)?

A

The stock price for Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) is $39.2 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Employers Holdings (EIG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Employers Holdings (EIG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) reporting earnings?

A

Employers Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Employers Holdings (EIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Employers Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Employers Holdings (EIG) operate in?

A

Employers Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.