Range
5.55 - 5.72
Vol / Avg.
180K/79.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.03 - 9.68
Mkt Cap
300.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.72
P/E
20
EPS
0.15
Shares
53.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
HF Foods Group Inc operates as a food-service distributor for Chinese restaurants and other businesses. The firm operates in two segments namely HF Group and B&R Global. It generates maximum revenue from the B&R Global segment. Some of its products include Meat/Poultry; Seafood; Dry Goods and others.

HF Foods Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HF Foods Group (HFFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ: HFFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HF Foods Group's (HFFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HF Foods Group (HFFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HF Foods Group

Q

Current Stock Price for HF Foods Group (HFFG)?

A

The stock price for HF Foods Group (NASDAQ: HFFG) is $5.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HF Foods Group (HFFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HF Foods Group.

Q

When is HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) reporting earnings?

A

HF Foods Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is HF Foods Group (HFFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HF Foods Group.

Q

What sector and industry does HF Foods Group (HFFG) operate in?

A

HF Foods Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.