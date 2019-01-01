QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.78 - 17.1
Vol / Avg.
174.7K/655.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.81 - 19.9
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
90.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:46PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Veris Residential Inc is engaged in developing, owning, and managing premier multifamily properties. It manages holistically inspired, Class A residential properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's tenants.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170
REV81.820M88.233M6.413M

see more
Veris Residential Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veris Residential (VRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veris Residential's (VRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veris Residential (VRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Veris Residential

Q

Current Stock Price for Veris Residential (VRE)?

A

The stock price for Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) is $16.95 last updated Today at 3:54:05 PM.

Q

Does Veris Residential (VRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veris Residential.

Q

When is Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) reporting earnings?

A

Veris Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Veris Residential (VRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veris Residential.

Q

What sector and industry does Veris Residential (VRE) operate in?

A

Veris Residential is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.