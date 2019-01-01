|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.790
|0.0700
|REV
|11.320B
|11.431B
|111.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sanofi’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) was reported by SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is $51.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2018.
Sanofi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sanofi.
Sanofi is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.