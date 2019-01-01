QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi develops and markets drugs with a concentration in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and vaccines. However, the company's decision in late 2019 to pull back from the cardio-metabolic area will likely reduce the firm's footprint in this large therapeutic area. The company offers a diverse array of drugs with its highest revenue generator, Lantus, representing just under 8% of total sales. About 30% of total revenue comes from the United States and 25% from Europe. Emerging markets represent the majority of the remainder of revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.790 0.0700
REV11.320B11.431B111.000M

Sanofi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanofi (SNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanofi's (SNY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sanofi (SNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) was reported by SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanofi (SNY)?

A

The stock price for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is $51.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanofi (SNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2018.

Q

When is Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) reporting earnings?

A

Sanofi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Sanofi (SNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanofi.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanofi (SNY) operate in?

A

Sanofi is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.