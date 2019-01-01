|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Western Copper & Gold.
The latest price target for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting WRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.55% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) is $1.735 last updated Today at 5:24:30 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Western Copper & Gold.
Western Copper & Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Western Copper & Gold.
Western Copper & Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.