Range
1.69 - 1.74
Vol / Avg.
89.9K/225.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.18 - 2.83
Mkt Cap
262.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
151.4M
Outstanding
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada's premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

Western Copper & Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Copper & Gold (WRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Copper & Gold's (WRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Copper & Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Western Copper & Gold (WRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting WRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.55% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Copper & Gold (WRN)?

A

The stock price for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX: WRN) is $1.735 last updated Today at 5:24:30 PM.

Q

Does Western Copper & Gold (WRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Copper & Gold.

Q

When is Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) reporting earnings?

A

Western Copper & Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Western Copper & Gold (WRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Copper & Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Copper & Gold (WRN) operate in?

A

Western Copper & Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.