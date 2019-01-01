QQQ
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

Endeavour Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Endeavour Silver (EXK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Endeavour Silver's (EXK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Endeavour Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Endeavour Silver (EXK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting EXK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.79% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Endeavour Silver (EXK)?

A

The stock price for Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) is $4.425 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Endeavour Silver (EXK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Endeavour Silver.

Q

When is Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) reporting earnings?

A

Endeavour Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Endeavour Silver (EXK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endeavour Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Endeavour Silver (EXK) operate in?

A

Endeavour Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.