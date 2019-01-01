QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.18 - 13.22
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/19.1K
Div / Yield
0.54/4.15%
52 Wk
12.77 - 14.5
Mkt Cap
276.2M
Payout Ratio
38.99
Open
13.22
P/E
9.72
Shares
21M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Delaware Investments Natl Muni Income is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Delaware Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Delaware Investments (VFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delaware Investments (AMEX: VFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delaware Investments's (VFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delaware Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Delaware Investments (VFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delaware Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Delaware Investments (VFL)?

A

The stock price for Delaware Investments (AMEX: VFL) is $13.1793 last updated Today at 3:01:43 PM.

Q

Does Delaware Investments (VFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) reporting earnings?

A

Delaware Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delaware Investments (VFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delaware Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Delaware Investments (VFL) operate in?

A

Delaware Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.