Mexico Fund Inc is a United States based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objective through investment in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Its portfolio of investment consists of investment in different sectors such as auto parts, airports, building materials, chemical products, consumer products, energy, food and other sectors. The fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.