Range
14.42 - 14.55
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/16.2K
Div / Yield
0.72/4.78%
52 Wk
12.89 - 16.23
Mkt Cap
217.7M
Payout Ratio
7.06
Open
14.46
P/E
2.95
EPS
0
Shares
15M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mexico Fund Inc is a United States based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objective through investment in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Its portfolio of investment consists of investment in different sectors such as auto parts, airports, building materials, chemical products, consumer products, energy, food and other sectors. The fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

Mexico Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mexico Fund (MXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mexico Fund's (MXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mexico Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Mexico Fund (MXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mexico Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Mexico Fund (MXF)?

A

The stock price for Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) is $14.51 last updated Today at 5:42:55 PM.

Q

Does Mexico Fund (MXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) reporting earnings?

A

Mexico Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mexico Fund (MXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mexico Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Mexico Fund (MXF) operate in?

A

Mexico Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.