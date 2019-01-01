QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Lottery.com Inc is a technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. It offers more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, the firm is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gasifying charitable giving. In all that its mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

Lottery.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lottery.com (LTRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lottery.com's (LTRY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lottery.com (LTRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LTRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 277.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lottery.com (LTRY)?

A

The stock price for Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) is $3.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lottery.com (LTRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lottery.com.

Q

When is Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) reporting earnings?

A

Lottery.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Lottery.com (LTRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lottery.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Lottery.com (LTRY) operate in?

A

Lottery.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.