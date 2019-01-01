Lottery.com Inc is a technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. It offers more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, the firm is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gasifying charitable giving. In all that its mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.