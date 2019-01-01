QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/933.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.01 - 30.4
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
22.45
EPS
-0.02
Shares
124.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:58PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 5:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:00AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. Its segment is Kratos Government Solutions which includes microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services and Unmanned Systems segment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.110 0.0200
REV208.820M211.600M2.780M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kratos Defense & Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kratos Defense & Security's (KTOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) was reported by Berenberg on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting KTOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.93% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS)?

A

The stock price for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) is $15.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kratos Defense & Security.

Q

When is Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) reporting earnings?

A

Kratos Defense & Security’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kratos Defense & Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) operate in?

A

Kratos Defense & Security is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.