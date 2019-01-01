|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.110
|0.0200
|REV
|208.820M
|211.600M
|2.780M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kratos Defense & Security’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) was reported by Berenberg on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting KTOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.93% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) is $15.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kratos Defense & Security.
Kratos Defense & Security’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kratos Defense & Security.
Kratos Defense & Security is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.