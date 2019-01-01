QQQ
Range
46.76 - 48.7
Vol / Avg.
633.6K/713.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.58 - 58
Mkt Cap
11.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
46.84
P/E
21.9
EPS
0.57
Shares
227.1M
Outstanding
Qiagen offers proprietary sample and assay technology to extract, purify, amplify, and interpret DNA, RNA, and proteins. The company's sales are split almost evenly between applications in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. Qiagen generates nearly 90% of its revenue from consumables with the balance coming from instrumentation and related services. The Americas account for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (45% of 2021 sales), followed by EMEA (36%) and Asia-Pacific (19%).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.740 0.2100
REV461.300M582.398M121.098M

Analyst Ratings

Qiagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qiagen (QGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qiagen's (QGEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qiagen.

Q

What is the target price for Qiagen (QGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting QGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qiagen (QGEN)?

A

The stock price for Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) is $48.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qiagen (QGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qiagen.

Q

When is Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Qiagen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Qiagen (QGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qiagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Qiagen (QGEN) operate in?

A

Qiagen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.