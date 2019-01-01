Qiagen offers proprietary sample and assay technology to extract, purify, amplify, and interpret DNA, RNA, and proteins. The company's sales are split almost evenly between applications in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. Qiagen generates nearly 90% of its revenue from consumables with the balance coming from instrumentation and related services. The Americas account for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (45% of 2021 sales), followed by EMEA (36%) and Asia-Pacific (19%).