Range
13.18 - 13.26
Vol / Avg.
3.8K/16K
Div / Yield
0.39/2.94%
52 Wk
13.1 - 15.1
Mkt Cap
93M
Payout Ratio
108.93
Open
13.22
P/E
31.55
Shares
7M
Outstanding
DTFTax-Free Income Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.

DTFTax-Free Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DTFTax-Free Income (DTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DTFTax-Free Income's (DTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DTFTax-Free Income.

Q

What is the target price for DTFTax-Free Income (DTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DTFTax-Free Income

Q

Current Stock Price for DTFTax-Free Income (DTF)?

A

The stock price for DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) is $13.2275 last updated Today at 7:22:40 PM.

Q

Does DTFTax-Free Income (DTF) pay a dividend?

A

The next DTFTax-Free Income (DTF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) reporting earnings?

A

DTFTax-Free Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DTFTax-Free Income (DTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DTFTax-Free Income.

Q

What sector and industry does DTFTax-Free Income (DTF) operate in?

A

DTFTax-Free Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.