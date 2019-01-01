QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Dynex Capital Inc is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company's investments consist principally of Agency mortgage-backed securities including residential MBS and commercial MBS.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.450 0.0000
REV17.230M15.608M-1.622M

Dynex Cap Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynex Cap (DX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dynex Cap's (DX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dynex Cap (DX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) was reported by JonesTrading on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.02% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynex Cap (DX)?

A

The stock price for Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) is $15.265 last updated Today at 8:11:31 PM.

Q

Does Dynex Cap (DX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) reporting earnings?

A

Dynex Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Dynex Cap (DX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynex Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynex Cap (DX) operate in?

A

Dynex Cap is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.