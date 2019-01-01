|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|0.450
|0.0000
|REV
|17.230M
|15.608M
|-1.622M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dynex Cap’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) was reported by JonesTrading on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.02% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) is $15.265 last updated Today at 8:11:31 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Dynex Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dynex Cap.
Dynex Cap is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.