Range
1.83 - 1.85
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/118K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 3.66
Mkt Cap
56.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.85
P/E
5.11
EPS
0.04
Shares
30.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market. The company sells jewels through two operating segments namely Online Channels segment and Traditional segment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.040 -0.0100
REV13.400M13.753M353.000K

Analyst Ratings

Charles & Colvard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charles & Colvard (CTHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charles & Colvard's (CTHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Charles & Colvard (CTHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) was reported by Roth Capital on September 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.75 expecting CTHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Charles & Colvard (CTHR)?

A

The stock price for Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) is $1.84 last updated Today at 4:50:56 PM.

Q

Does Charles & Colvard (CTHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2007 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2007.

Q

When is Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) reporting earnings?

A

Charles & Colvard’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Charles & Colvard (CTHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charles & Colvard.

Q

What sector and industry does Charles & Colvard (CTHR) operate in?

A

Charles & Colvard is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.