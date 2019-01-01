QQQ
Range
6.64 - 6.9
Vol / Avg.
44.4K/48.6K
Div / Yield
0.84/12.17%
52 Wk
6.7 - 9.74
Mkt Cap
59M
Payout Ratio
158.49
Open
6.9
P/E
13.02
EPS
0
Shares
8.9M
Outstanding
Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund's principal investment objective is to provide high current income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation, but only when consistent with its principal investment objective. It invests in Government Bonds & Corporate Bonds, and its investments are divided into three categories, Developed Markets, Investment Grade Developing Markets, and Sub-Investment Grade Developing Markets.

Aberdeen Global Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Global Income's (FCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Global Income.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Global Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Global Income (FCO)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) is $6.6583 last updated Today at 8:58:33 PM.

Q

Does Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Global Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Global Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Global Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.