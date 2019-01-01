Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund's principal investment objective is to provide high current income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation, but only when consistent with its principal investment objective. It invests in Government Bonds & Corporate Bonds, and its investments are divided into three categories, Developed Markets, Investment Grade Developing Markets, and Sub-Investment Grade Developing Markets.