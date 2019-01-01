QQQ
Range
3.05 - 3.19
Vol / Avg.
7.8M/6.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.16 - 3.85
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
476.9M
Outstanding
Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier mining company with three gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects, and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. Its operating mines include Rosebel Gold Mine located in Suriname; Essakane Gold Mine located in Burkina Faso; Boto Gold Project located in Senegal; Cote Gold Project; and Westwood Gold Mine located in Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0500.090 0.1400
REV296.610M294.600M-2.010M

Iamgold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iamgold (IAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iamgold's (IAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iamgold.

Q

What is the target price for Iamgold (IAG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) was reported by BMO Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.25 expecting IAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iamgold (IAG)?

A

The stock price for Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) is $3.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iamgold (IAG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2016 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2016.

Q

When is Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reporting earnings?

A

Iamgold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Iamgold (IAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iamgold.

Q

What sector and industry does Iamgold (IAG) operate in?

A

Iamgold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.