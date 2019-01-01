QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Tenax Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has released topline data regarding the Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction.

Tenax Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenax Therapeutics's (TENX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting TENX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 719.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)?

A

The stock price for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) is $0.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenax Therapeutics.

Q

When is Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) reporting earnings?

A

Tenax Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenax Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) operate in?

A

Tenax Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.