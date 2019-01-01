Tenax Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has released topline data regarding the Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction.