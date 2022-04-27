QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 2:41 PM | 78 min read

 

Wednesday's session saw 784 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Meta Platforms FB was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN was the biggest loser, trading down 37.69% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $90.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM shares moved down 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $121.57, drifting down 0.83%.
  • ASML Holding ASML stock set a new 52-week low of $544.00 on Wednesday, moving down 1.13%.
  • Cisco Systems CSCO shares made a new 52-week low of $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
  • Verizon Communications VZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.48. Shares traded down 1.46%.
  • Comcast CMCSA shares set a new yearly low of $44.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Texas Instruments TXN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $160.50. Shares traded down 1.02%.
  • Sony Group SONY stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.01. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • BlackRock BLK shares made a new 52-week low of $642.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Applied Materials AMAT shares set a new yearly low of $107.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Boeing BA shares hit a yearly low of $146.00. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $239.29 and moving down 1.52%.
  • Starbucks SBUX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
  • Netflix NFLX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $189.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.
  • Sea SE stock hit $81.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 7.51% on the session.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.57, drifting down 0.74%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.90. The stock traded down 0.92%.
  • TE Connectivity TEL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.14%.
  • Wipro WIT stock hit a yearly low of $6.64. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Baxter Intl BAX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $70.30. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • Dell Technologies DELL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.73 and moving down 0.67%.
  • MSCI MSCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $418.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon BK stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.17. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • Barclays BCS shares fell to $7.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.75%.
  • KKR & Co KKR shares fell to $50.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares set a new yearly low of $130.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Apollo Global Management APO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $50.37. Shares traded down 0.27%.
  • Coinbase Global COIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.
  • Ferguson FERG stock hit $124.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.26%.
  • State Street STT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $66.47. Shares traded down 1.08%.
  • Coupang CPNG stock hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares fell to $25.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
  • CDW CDW stock set a new 52-week low of $161.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Unity Software U stock drifted down 4.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $70.15.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $122.11. The stock traded down 0.67%.
  • Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.84.
  • Okta OKTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $127.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $372.47.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares hit a yearly low of $117.25. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Spotify Technology SPOT stock set a new 52-week low of $96.60 on Wednesday, moving down 11.42%.
  • Roblox RBLX stock hit $30.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.55. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Tyler Technologies TYL shares set a new 52-week low of $374.78. The stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Take-Two Interactive TTWO shares hit a yearly low of $121.87. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • CarMax KMX shares fell to $87.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%.
  • AppLovin APP shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.29%.
  • Carlyle Group CG shares set a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock traded down 0.43%.
  • XP XP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.15. Shares traded down 1.86%.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $62.28. Shares traded down 2.47%.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
  • Ally Financial ALLY stock hit a yearly low of $39.76. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • Chewy CHWY shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.88%.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX shares fell to $28.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.
  • Pinterest PINS stock hit a yearly low of $18.50. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.
  • Etsy ETSY stock drifted down 2.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $95.77.
  • News NWS shares set a new yearly low of $20.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Qorvo QRVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.
  • News NWSA shares set a new 52-week low of $19.91. The stock traded up 0.6%.
  • Roku ROKU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.45. Shares traded down 5.65%.
  • Enel Americas ENIA shares fell to $5.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.02. Shares traded down 0.98%.
  • Lyft LYFT stock hit $31.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • Logitech International LOGI shares fell to $64.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock drifted down 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84.
  • Open Text OTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.41%.
  • F5 FFIV shares made a new 52-week low of $168.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.03% for the day.
  • Zillow Gr Z shares moved down 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.15, drifting down 0.57%.
  • Zillow Gr ZG stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • Robinhood Markets HOOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%.
  • Axon Enterprise AXON shares fell to $112.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.66%.
  • Wynn Resorts WYNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.66%.
  • IAC/InterActive IAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $83.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.
  • Sensata Technologies ST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $43.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $66.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Penumbra PEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $176.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.
  • Masimo MASI shares hit a yearly low of $117.44. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Trex Co TREX stock hit a yearly low of $55.66. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
  • MKS Instruments MKSI stock hit $110.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.
  • XPO Logistics XPO shares hit a yearly low of $51.80. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock drifted down 5.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.09.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock hit a yearly low of $77.62. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • ITT ITT shares fell to $68.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $69.04. Shares traded down 0.03%.
  • SoFi Technologies SOFI stock hit $6.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
  • DraftKings DKNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%.
  • Littelfuse LFUS shares set a new 52-week low of $223.31. The stock traded up 0.55%.
  • MasTec MTZ stock hit $71.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%.
  • FirstService FSV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $121.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares made a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.
  • Omnicell OMCL stock hit a new 52-week low of $108.29. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
  • IPG Photonics IPGP shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $90.51, drifting down 1.67%.
  • Altice USA ATUS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
  • Hanesbrands HBI stock hit $13.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.
  • New York Community NYCB shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD stock drifted down 2.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $102.20.
  • APi Gr APG stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.45. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.98 and moving up 2.43%.
  • Evotec EVO stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Wendy's WEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.53%.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW shares fell to $13.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Thor Industries THO shares set a new 52-week low of $74.06. The stock traded down 0.56%.
  • PacWest Banc PACW stock hit $33.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%.
  • NCR NCR stock drifted down 23.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.00.
  • Global E Online GLBE stock hit a yearly low of $23.89. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • First Interstate BancSys FIBK stock set a new 52-week low of $33.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics MRTX shares set a new 52-week low of $64.46. The stock traded down 0.89%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU shares hit a yearly low of $10.91. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
  • Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $81.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
  • Carter's CRI shares hit a yearly low of $83.50. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD stock hit a yearly low of $18.80. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • BlackBerry BB shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58.
  • Simmons First National SFNC shares moved up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.30, drifting up 0.08%.
  • First Hawaiian FHB shares set a new yearly low of $24.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • Denali Therapeutics DNLI stock hit $24.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.31%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares moved down 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.04, drifting down 0.47%.
  • Ambarella AMBA shares set a new 52-week low of $79.11. The stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Arvinas ARVN shares set a new yearly low of $56.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Beam Therapeutics BEAM stock hit a yearly low of $39.53. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Trupanion TRUP shares hit a yearly low of $68.17. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares fell to $50.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.17%.
  • EnerSys ENS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.48 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA shares fell to $11.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares set a new 52-week low of $5.64. The stock traded down 2.99%.
  • Hamilton Lane HLNE stock set a new 52-week low of $69.35 on Wednesday, moving up 1.97%.
  • AAON AAON stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $50.01. Shares traded down 1.71%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition HLF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $25.59. Shares traded down 3.65%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares set a new 52-week low of $14.81. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.10.
  • LCI Indus LCII stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $97.01. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • Vicor VICR stock hit $55.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.1%.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock hit a yearly low of $8.91. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Chimera Investment CIM shares set a new yearly low of $9.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Beyond Meat BYND shares set a new yearly low of $35.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.83. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
  • Helios Technologies HLIO shares fell to $67.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.06%.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
  • BlackRock Innovation BIGZ stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14.
  • InMode INMD stock set a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Wednesday, moving down 5.38%.
  • eXp World Holdings EXPI stock set a new 52-week low of $14.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Dana DAN shares set a new 52-week low of $13.49. The stock traded down 2.93%.
  • Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock set a new 52-week low of $15.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%.
  • Towne Bank TOWN shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.80.
  • Amicus Therapeutics FOLD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Wednesday, moving down 1.95%.
  • Canopy Growth CGC shares made a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.
  • Covetrus CVET shares fell to $14.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock set a new 52-week low of $37.21 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%.
  • TPG TPG shares fell to $25.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.
  • First Financial Bancorp FFBC shares made a new 52-week low of $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Cannae Holdings CNNE stock hit $22.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $24.14. The stock traded down 0.26%.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 0.18%.
  • Enel Chile ENIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • AdaptHealth AHCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC shares hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • InterDigital IDCC shares hit a yearly low of $56.30. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Twist Bioscience TWST stock hit $30.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.
  • BlackRock Capital BCAT shares fell to $15.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.21%.
  • Renasant RNST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.78. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • Knowles KN shares fell to $18.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.14%.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares made a new 52-week low of $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.
  • Wolverine World Wide WWW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.88. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • 3D Sys DDD shares fell to $12.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%.
  • ESCO Technologies ESE stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.10. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares hit a yearly low of $5.07. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Royce Value Trust RVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.18. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • CareTrust REIT CTRE shares hit a yearly low of $16.53. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Xperi Holding XPER shares hit a yearly low of $15.23. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Matterport MTTR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.53. The stock traded down 1.82%.
  • Alamo Group ALG shares fell to $128.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.98 and moving up 0.25%.
  • Gogoro GGR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday, moving down 3.06%.
  • Cimpress CMPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.98 and moving down 0.63%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI stock hit a yearly low of $21.45. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • Realogy Holdings RLGY shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.32.
  • Pacific Biosciences PACB stock set a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Wednesday, moving down 1.35%.
  • ImmunityBio IBRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.64. Shares traded down 2.21%.
  • Udemy UDMY stock hit a yearly low of $9.95. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
  • Corsair Gaming CRSR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.03. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Enovix ENVX shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
  • Arrival ARVL shares fell to $2.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Proterra PTRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.26 and moving up 0.94%.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA stock hit $71.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%.
  • AMC Networks AMCX shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.13%.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $183.68.
  • SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.49. Shares traded up 1.1%.
  • BGC Partners BGCP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • First Bancorp FBNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.38 and moving down 0.11%.
  • 23andMe Holding ME shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock traded down 2.31%.
  • Magnite MGNI shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.96, drifting down 2.9%.
  • NeoGenomics NEO shares made a new 52-week low of $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.79, drifting up 0.54%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares fell to $23.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock hit a yearly low of $6.11. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
  • Cornerstone Strategic CLM stock hit $10.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
  • Gibraltar Industries ROCK shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock drifted down 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science BST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.31. Shares traded up 0.81%.
  • Expensify EXFY shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.61.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.57. Shares traded down 2.05%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust NYMT shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares made a new 52-week low of $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.
  • Proto Labs PRLB shares set a new 52-week low of $41.93. The stock traded down 0.34%.
  • Mesa Laboratories MLAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $220.05. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.
  • CryoPort CYRX shares set a new yearly low of $22.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Amyris AMRS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares were up 5.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.00.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.6%.
  • Cronos Group CRON stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • OceanFirst Financial OCFC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.45 and moving up 0.05%.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ shares set a new yearly low of $11.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • RadNet RDNT shares fell to $19.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.
  • Eventbrite EB stock drifted down 1.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.68.
  • Redwood Trust RWT stock drifted up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.63.
  • Camping World Holdings CWH shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.58.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares hit a yearly low of $35.85. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Malibu Boats MBUU shares fell to $48.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%.
  • Coeur Mining CDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.63. Shares traded down 3.69%.
  • Shyft Group SHYF shares made a new 52-week low of $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares fell to $11.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.01. Shares traded down 1.15%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS shares fell to $18.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.62%.
  • Sleep Number SNBR shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.50.
  • Matthews International MATW shares hit a yearly low of $29.13. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR shares fell to $12.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.48%.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT shares set a new yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • National Research NRC stock hit a yearly low of $35.77. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.63. Shares traded down 1.4%.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.68%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine FFC shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares set a new 52-week low of $8.91. The stock traded down 3.66%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares made a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • Quanterix QTRX shares set a new yearly low of $22.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Astec Industries ASTE shares made a new 52-week low of $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.20. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Cars.com CARS shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Denny's DENN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.68. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares made a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.90. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • Verve Therapeutics VERV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.44 and moving down 0.74%.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.01%.
  • AudioCodes AUDC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.
  • Portillos PTLO stock hit $20.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT stock hit $53.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.
  • Interface TILE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.21 and moving up 0.56%.
  • ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares set a new yearly low of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • MorphoSys MOR shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.
  • ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit a yearly low of $7.24. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.39%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares set a new yearly low of $12.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14.
  • Velo3D VLD shares were down 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.65.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit $7.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.92%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial AIO stock set a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Wednesday, moving up 0.32%.
  • Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares hit a yearly low of $13.22. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Tucows TCX stock hit a yearly low of $59.70. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.37. The stock traded down 2.44%.
  • Boston Omaha BOC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.63. Shares traded down 1.55%.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares moved up 2.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.27, drifting up 2.79%.
  • FuboTV FUBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.
  • Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.69 and moving up 0.36%.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock hit a yearly low of $23.70. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares fell to $30.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.76%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares set a new 52-week low of $12.73. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Inogen INGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.85%.
  • American Software AMSWA stock hit a yearly low of $17.35. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • Inhibrx INBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.24. Shares traded up 2.39%.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded down 7.24%.
  • Invesco Trust VGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock set a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.29%.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.23.
  • nLight LASR shares fell to $12.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.
  • OptimizeRx OPRX shares fell to $30.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares fell to $2.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.56%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.31.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.31%.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares made a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.
  • Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.51. Shares traded up 2.94%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.46. The stock traded up 0.52%.
  • Argan AGX shares moved up 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.09, drifting up 0.39%.
  • Telos TLS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock traded down 0.25%.
  • Silvercorp Metals SVM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 1.79%.
  • Immunovant IMVT shares set a new yearly low of $4.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • The RealReal REAL stock drifted up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.
  • QuinStreet QNST stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC stock drifted up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares moved down 2.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41, drifting down 2.37%.
  • Koppers Hldgs KOP shares set a new 52-week low of $23.84. The stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Agenus AGEN shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.
  • Thermon Group Holdings THR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.12 and moving down 1.62%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares moved down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.12, drifting down 0.32%.
  • ViewRay VRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Bank of Marin BMRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.59. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares fell to $23.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%.
  • Gold Royalty GROY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares fell to $7.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Ennis EBF shares moved up 0.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.37, drifting up 0.98%.
  • Latch LTCH shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
  • Cullinan Oncology CGEM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%.
  • Columbia Seligman STK stock drifted down 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.56.
  • RMR Group RMR shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.35, drifting down 0.74%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock hit $14.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.
  • MiMedx Group MDXG shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock drifted down 2.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $9.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.39%.
  • Gabelli Utility GUT shares moved up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.79, drifting up 0.73%.
  • Alerus Finl ALRS shares moved up 1.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.00, drifting up 1.28%.
  • Nyxoah NYXH shares fell to $16.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.37%.
  • Circor International CIR shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.02%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.82%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.00 and moving down 0.68%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 3.61%.
  • Inotiv NOTV shares made a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • loanDepot LDI shares set a new yearly low of $3.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • OneWater Marine ONEW shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.86.
  • DMC Glb BOOM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.26 and moving down 1.14%.
  • Silence Therapeutics SLN shares hit a yearly low of $12.40. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares fell to $9.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.
  • Invesco Advantage VKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.27. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • Modine Manufacturing MOD stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.69. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock hit a yearly low of $7.68. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Inventiva IVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.51 and moving down 2.56%.
  • Porch Group PRCH shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 1.99%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.81 and moving up 0.15%.
  • Allied Motion AMOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares set a new yearly low of $4.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
  • Container Store Group TCS shares set a new yearly low of $7.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares made a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Citizens & Northern CZNC stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.52.
  • Southern First Bancshares SFST shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Honest Co HNST shares made a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit a yearly low of $28.86. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • Velodyne Lidar VLDR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday, moving down 2.36%.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares fell to $7.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares were up 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.35.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN shares fell to $3.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
  • Sight Sciences SGHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.07, drifting down 3.19%.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL shares set a new 52-week low of $13.15. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.46. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • Caesarstone CSTE shares set a new 52-week low of $9.84. The stock traded up 0.61%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.79%.
  • Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit a yearly low of $22.30. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares moved down 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.66, drifting down 0.01%.
  • Source Capital SOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.52 and moving up 0.23%.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.17. Shares traded down 0.81%.
  • Aadi Bioscience AADI shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.07.
  • AFC Gamma AFCG shares made a new 52-week low of $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
  • UWM Hldgs UWMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.99%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM stock hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares fell to $5.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%.
  • Anika Therapeutics ANIK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.71%.
  • Inseego INSG shares were down 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.84.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.84%.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares moved up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting up 0.28%.
  • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.25 and moving down 1.65%.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock set a new 52-week low of $22.01 on Wednesday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV shares set a new 52-week low of $11.82. The stock traded down 0.42%.
  • Precigen PGEN shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.41.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.87. Shares traded down 0.35%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock drifted up 0.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.08.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.27%.
  • Nuveen California NCA stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.77.
  • Kronos Bio KRON shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded up 0.8%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares fell to $45.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.
  • Accuray ARAY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock traded down 2.54%.
  • Sculptor Cap SCU shares set a new yearly low of $10.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Radiant Logistics RLGT stock hit a yearly low of $5.66. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Turtle Beach HEAR stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.89.
  • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.37%.
  • Kimball International KBAL shares fell to $7.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%.
  • Dakota Gold DC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.41%.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.45 and moving down 37.69%.
  • NeoGames NGMS shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.69.
  • Brightcove BCOV shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.68, drifting down 2.77%.
  • DermTech DMTK stock drifted down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.84.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit a yearly low of $6.26. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.58%.
  • Superior Gr of Cos SGC shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.18.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO shares made a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS shares moved down 1.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.41%.
  • Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.68 and moving down 0.43%.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.73 and moving down 0.72%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares fell to $11.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%.
  • G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Wednesday, moving down 1.69%.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • AXT AXTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%.
  • Park Aerospace PKE shares set a new yearly low of $11.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
  • Zomedica ZOM shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.24.
  • NVE NVEC stock hit a yearly low of $47.77. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance California EVM shares made a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • eHealth EHTH shares made a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
  • MiX Telematics MIXT stock hit $10.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock set a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Wednesday, moving down 0.59%.
  • Atomera ATOM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.34 and moving down 1.12%.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Allot ALLT shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • High Tide HITI shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Allakos ALLK stock drifted up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88.
  • Anghami ANGH stock drifted down 1.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.32.
  • Noodles NDLS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP stock hit a yearly low of $5.48. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Limoneira LMNR shares set a new 52-week low of $11.87. The stock traded down 3.33%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.68.
  • XL Fleet XL shares fell to $1.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 0.34%.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Willis Lease Finance WLFC shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.97, drifting down 0.13%.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS shares fell to $2.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%.
  • Stereotaxis STXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.
  • Entrada Therapeutics TRDA stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • comScore SCOR stock hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
  • Kaltura KLTR stock hit $1.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.
  • VOXX International VOXX shares hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Missfresh MF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.80. The stock was down 26.84% on the session.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.65% for the day.
  • Alexco Resource AXU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.07. Shares traded down 3.15%.
  • Ikena Oncology IKNA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Wednesday, moving down 4.55%.
  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock hit $2.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%.
  • HEXO HEXO stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
  • Harrow Health HROW shares hit a yearly low of $6.28. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • MISTRAS Group MG shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY stock hit $1.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.69%.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock hit $3.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock drifted down 3.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.03.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MPA shares hit a yearly low of $12.35. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • AVITA Medical RCEL shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded down 1.0%.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares moved down 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 2.08%.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL BWG stock hit $9.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 0.71%.
  • Daktronics DAKT stock hit a yearly low of $3.43. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Exela Technologies XELA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.32. Shares traded down 2.88%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.34. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new yearly low of $11.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman NHS shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting up 0.4%.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares set a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock traded down 0.55%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 9.85% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares fell to $6.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.
  • InfuSystems Holdings INFU stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Wednesday, moving down 2.86%.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.87. Shares traded down 0.9%.
  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock drifted up 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving down 0.19%.
  • Lakeland Industries LAKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.80. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • 1847 Goedeker GOED shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.
  • BankFinancial BFIN shares moved down 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.21, drifting down 0.1%.
  • Western Asset Premier WEA shares set a new 52-week low of $11.31. The stock traded up 0.32%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.68. Shares traded down 1.02%.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH stock hit $10.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.
  • BioAtla BCAB shares moved up 2.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting up 2.95%.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD stock hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Fathom Holdings FTHM stock hit $7.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares set a new yearly low of $2.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares fell to $3.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.
  • EMCORE EMKR stock drifted down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.
  • NextCure NXTC stock hit $4.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.69%.
  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
  • UpHealth UPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.84. Shares traded down 3.67%.
  • First Cap FCAP shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.16.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • Selecta Biosciences SELB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Wednesday, moving down 3.92%.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares fell to $1.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.16. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN stock drifted down 1.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.46.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares hit a yearly low of $1.22. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • DarioHealth DRIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • Akouos AKUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.86%.
  • CuriosityStream CURI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.89%.
  • Fortress Biotech FBIO shares moved up 2.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting up 2.45%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE shares were down 5.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.39.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.08%.
  • Asensus Surgical ASXC stock drifted down 2.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares fell to $3.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock drifted up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.12.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock drifted down 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting up 0.25%.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares moved up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting up 1.59%.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.15%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 4.81%.
  • Conformis CFMS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.69%.
  • Gabelli Global Utility GLU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.79 and moving down 0.45%.
  • SOS SOS stock drifted down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares set a new yearly low of $2.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Curis CRIS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Achilles Therapeutics ACHL stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock drifted down 3.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 1.97%.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.24.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Asset Mortgage WMC shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Sharps Compliance SMED stock set a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Wednesday, moving down 0.45%.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS stock hit $2.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.4%.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Culp CULP shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 2.43%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ stock drifted down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.08.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares fell to $2.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ stock drifted down 1.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80.
  • Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday, moving down 2.75%.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday, moving down 8.9%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV shares moved down 4.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87, drifting down 4.57%.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 1.94%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares moved down 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.17, drifting down 0.54%.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock traded down 4.48%.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.
  • Quotient QTNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.65 and moving up 3.15%.
  • IsoPlexis ISO stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.61 and moving down 4.11%.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.63. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock drifted down 2.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48.
  • 180 Degree Capital TURN shares set a new yearly low of $6.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.96. Shares traded up 1.99%.
  • Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.06%.
  • Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares hit a yearly low of $10.30. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • NSTS Bancorp NSTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded up 1.42%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares set a new yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.89. The stock traded down 1.02%.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl NAII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
  • Athenex ATNX shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.37% for the day.
  • Educational Development EDUC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Esports Technologies EBET shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
  • Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Wednesday, moving up 0.78%.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals RPHM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded up 0.45%.
  • MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.09%.
  • MeaTech 3D MITC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.93%.
  • S&W Seed SANW stock drifted down 2.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38.
  • 89bio ETNB stock hit $2.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
  • Marygold Companies MGLD shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.30. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $4.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.
  • Research Solutions RSSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
  • Green Giant GGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
  • Cryo-Cell International CCEL shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.08.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.75% for the day.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 4.81%.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86.
  • Immunome IMNM stock drifted down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
  • Mid-Southern Bancorp MSVB shares set a new 52-week low of $14.05. The stock traded up 2.26%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PYN shares moved up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35, drifting up 1.08%.
  • Avrobio AVRO shares fell to $0.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.57%.
  • Great Elm Group GEG stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving down 1.47%.
  • Winc WBEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 2.71%.
  • India Globalization Cap IGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.71. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.19%.
  • OppFi OPFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.74. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares set a new yearly low of $2.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Very Good Food VGFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.
  • Psychemedics PMD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Wednesday, moving up 2.5%.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.01%.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 1.09%.
  • Edesa Biotech EDSA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.14. Shares traded down 3.06%.
  • LiqTech International LIQT shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 0.06%.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded up 1.79%.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday, moving down 0.95%.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved up 2.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting up 2.31%.
  • BSQUARE BSQR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 1.41%.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 0.88%.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares fell to $0.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.
  • Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares were down 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.
  • Smart for Life SMFL stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Akerna KERN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Lannett LCI stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%.
  • Recon Technology RCON stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.82. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO stock hit $2.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.
  • Context Therapeutics CNTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.06. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded up 0.6%.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 1.15%.
  • EzFill Holdings EZFL stock hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX shares were down 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • Aclarion ACON shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 7.35%.
  • Engine Gaming And Media GAME stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
  • Coffee Holding Co JVA stock drifted down 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 12.26%.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%.
  • Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares fell to $1.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.65%.
  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Dynatronics DYNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • Stryve Foods SNAX shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 3.13%.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock hit $0.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.69%.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.97%.
  • Happiness Development Gro HAPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving up 9.92%.
  • Histogen HSTO stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock drifted down 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock hit $1.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

