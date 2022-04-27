Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 784 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Meta Platforms FB was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Nova Lifestyle NVFY was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Molecular Partners MOLN was the biggest loser, trading down 37.69% to reach its 52-week low.

was the biggest loser, trading down 37.69% to reach its 52-week low. Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $90.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $90.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase JPM shares moved down 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $121.57, drifting down 0.83%.

shares moved down 0.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $121.57, drifting down 0.83%. ASML Holding ASML stock set a new 52-week low of $544.00 on Wednesday, moving down 1.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $544.00 on Wednesday, moving down 1.13%. Cisco Systems CSCO shares made a new 52-week low of $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. Verizon Communications VZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.48. Shares traded down 1.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $48.48. Shares traded down 1.46%. Comcast CMCSA shares set a new yearly low of $44.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $44.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Texas Instruments TXN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $160.50. Shares traded down 1.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $160.50. Shares traded down 1.02%. Sony Group SONY stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.01. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.01. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. BlackRock BLK shares made a new 52-week low of $642.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $642.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Applied Materials AMAT shares set a new yearly low of $107.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $107.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. Boeing BA shares hit a yearly low of $146.00. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $146.00. The stock was down 8.93% on the session. Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $239.29 and moving down 1.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $239.29 and moving down 1.52%. Starbucks SBUX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%. Netflix NFLX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $189.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $189.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%. Sea SE stock hit $81.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%.

stock hit $81.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 7.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 7.51% on the session. Honda Motor Co HMC shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.57, drifting down 0.74%.

shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.57, drifting down 0.74%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.90. The stock traded down 0.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.90. The stock traded down 0.92%. TE Connectivity TEL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.14%. Wipro WIT stock hit a yearly low of $6.64. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.64. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Baxter Intl BAX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $70.30. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $70.30. Shares traded up 0.34%. Dell Technologies DELL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.73 and moving down 0.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.73 and moving down 0.67%. MSCI MSCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $418.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $418.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%. Bank of New York Mellon BK stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.17. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.17. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. Barclays BCS shares fell to $7.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.75%.

shares fell to $7.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.75%. KKR & Co KKR shares fell to $50.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.

shares fell to $50.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%. T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares set a new yearly low of $130.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $130.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Apollo Global Management APO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $50.37. Shares traded down 0.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $50.37. Shares traded down 0.27%. Coinbase Global COIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%. Ferguson FERG stock hit $124.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.26%.

stock hit $124.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.26%. State Street STT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $66.47. Shares traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $66.47. Shares traded down 1.08%. Coupang CPNG stock hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Koninklijke Philips PHG shares fell to $25.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

shares fell to $25.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. CDW CDW stock set a new 52-week low of $161.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $161.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%. Unity Software U stock drifted down 4.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $70.15.

stock drifted down 4.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $70.15. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $122.11. The stock traded down 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $122.11. The stock traded down 0.67%. Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.84.

shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.84. Okta OKTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $127.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $127.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%. Zebra Technologies ZBRA shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $372.47.

shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $372.47. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares hit a yearly low of $117.25. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $117.25. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Spotify Technology SPOT stock set a new 52-week low of $96.60 on Wednesday, moving down 11.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $96.60 on Wednesday, moving down 11.42%. Roblox RBLX stock hit $30.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.

stock hit $30.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%. Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.55. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.55. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. Tyler Technologies TYL shares set a new 52-week low of $374.78. The stock traded up 0.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $374.78. The stock traded up 0.13%. Take-Two Interactive TTWO shares hit a yearly low of $121.87. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $121.87. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. CarMax KMX shares fell to $87.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%.

shares fell to $87.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%. AppLovin APP shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.29%. Carlyle Group CG shares set a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock traded down 0.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock traded down 0.43%. XP XP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.15. Shares traded down 1.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.15. Shares traded down 1.86%. Caesars Entertainment CZR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $62.28. Shares traded down 2.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $62.28. Shares traded down 2.47%. ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%. Ally Financial ALLY stock hit a yearly low of $39.76. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.76. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Chewy CHWY shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.88%. James Hardie Industries JHX shares fell to $28.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.

shares fell to $28.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%. Pinterest PINS stock hit a yearly low of $18.50. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.50. The stock was down 2.84% for the day. Etsy ETSY stock drifted down 2.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $95.77.

stock drifted down 2.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $95.77. News NWS shares set a new yearly low of $20.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Qorvo QRVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%. News NWSA shares set a new 52-week low of $19.91. The stock traded up 0.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.91. The stock traded up 0.6%. Roku ROKU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.45. Shares traded down 5.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.45. Shares traded down 5.65%. Enel Americas ENIA shares fell to $5.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.

shares fell to $5.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%. Qualtrics International XM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.02. Shares traded down 0.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.02. Shares traded down 0.98%. Lyft LYFT stock hit $31.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%.

stock hit $31.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%. Nomura Holdings NMR shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 1.73% on the session. Logitech International LOGI shares fell to $64.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.

shares fell to $64.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock drifted down 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84.

stock drifted down 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84. Open Text OTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.41%. F5 FFIV shares made a new 52-week low of $168.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $168.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.03% for the day. Zillow Gr Z shares moved down 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.15, drifting down 0.57%.

shares moved down 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.15, drifting down 0.57%. Zillow Gr ZG stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock was down 0.57% on the session. Robinhood Markets HOOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%. Axon Enterprise AXON shares fell to $112.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.66%.

shares fell to $112.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.66%. Wynn Resorts WYNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.66%. IAC/InterActive IAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $83.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $83.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%. Sensata Technologies ST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $43.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $43.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%. Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $66.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.

stock hit $66.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%. Penumbra PEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $176.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $176.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%. Masimo MASI shares hit a yearly low of $117.44. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $117.44. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Trex Co TREX stock hit a yearly low of $55.66. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $55.66. The stock was down 1.36% for the day. Peloton Interactive PTON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%. MKS Instruments MKSI stock hit $110.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.

stock hit $110.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%. XPO Logistics XPO shares hit a yearly low of $51.80. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $51.80. The stock was down 2.96% on the session. Upstart Hldgs UPST stock drifted down 5.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.09.

stock drifted down 5.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.09. Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock hit a yearly low of $77.62. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $77.62. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. ITT ITT shares fell to $68.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%.

shares fell to $68.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%. Pegasystems PEGA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $69.04. Shares traded down 0.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $69.04. Shares traded down 0.03%. SoFi Technologies SOFI stock hit $6.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.

stock hit $6.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%. DraftKings DKNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%. Littelfuse LFUS shares set a new 52-week low of $223.31. The stock traded up 0.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $223.31. The stock traded up 0.55%. MasTec MTZ stock hit $71.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%.

stock hit $71.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%. FirstService FSV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $121.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $121.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%. LG Display Co LPL shares made a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day. Omnicell OMCL stock hit a new 52-week low of $108.29. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $108.29. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. IPG Photonics IPGP shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $90.51, drifting down 1.67%.

shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $90.51, drifting down 1.67%. Altice USA ATUS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day. Hanesbrands HBI stock hit $13.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.

stock hit $13.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%. New York Community NYCB shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock traded up 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock traded up 0.1%. Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD stock drifted down 2.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $102.20.

stock drifted down 2.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $102.20. APi Gr APG stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.45. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.45. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.98 and moving up 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.98 and moving up 2.43%. Evotec EVO stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. Wendy's WEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.53%. Mister Car Wash MCW shares fell to $13.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.

shares fell to $13.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%. Thor Industries THO shares set a new 52-week low of $74.06. The stock traded down 0.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $74.06. The stock traded down 0.56%. PacWest Banc PACW stock hit $33.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%.

stock hit $33.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%. NCR NCR stock drifted down 23.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.00.

stock drifted down 23.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.00. Global E Online GLBE stock hit a yearly low of $23.89. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.89. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. First Interstate BancSys FIBK stock set a new 52-week low of $33.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX shares set a new 52-week low of $64.46. The stock traded down 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.46. The stock traded down 0.89%. Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70.

stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70. JetBlue Airways JBLU shares hit a yearly low of $10.91. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.91. The stock was down 3.33% on the session. Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $81.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $81.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%. Carter's CRI shares hit a yearly low of $83.50. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $83.50. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. Nomad Foods NOMD stock hit a yearly low of $18.80. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.80. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. BlackBerry BB shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58.

shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58. Simmons First National SFNC shares moved up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.30, drifting up 0.08%.

shares moved up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.30, drifting up 0.08%. First Hawaiian FHB shares set a new yearly low of $24.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Denali Therapeutics DNLI stock hit $24.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.31%.

stock hit $24.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.31%. Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares moved down 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.04, drifting down 0.47%.

shares moved down 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.04, drifting down 0.47%. Ambarella AMBA shares set a new 52-week low of $79.11. The stock traded up 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $79.11. The stock traded up 0.31%. Arvinas ARVN shares set a new yearly low of $56.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $56.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Beam Therapeutics BEAM stock hit a yearly low of $39.53. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.53. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Trupanion TRUP shares hit a yearly low of $68.17. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $68.17. The stock was down 2.64% on the session. John Wiley & Sons WLY shares fell to $50.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.17%.

shares fell to $50.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.17%. EnerSys ENS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.48 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $66.48 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%. Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA shares fell to $11.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.

shares fell to $11.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%. Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares set a new 52-week low of $5.64. The stock traded down 2.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.64. The stock traded down 2.99%. Hamilton Lane HLNE stock set a new 52-week low of $69.35 on Wednesday, moving up 1.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $69.35 on Wednesday, moving up 1.97%. AAON AAON stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $50.01. Shares traded down 1.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $50.01. Shares traded down 1.71%. Herbalife Nutrition HLF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $25.59. Shares traded down 3.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $25.59. Shares traded down 3.65%. American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares set a new 52-week low of $14.81. The stock traded down 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.81. The stock traded down 1.25%. Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.10.

shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.10. LCI Indus LCII stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $97.01. Shares traded up 0.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $97.01. Shares traded up 0.05%. Vicor VICR stock hit $55.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.1%.

stock hit $55.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.1%. GrafTech International EAF stock hit a yearly low of $8.91. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.91. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. Chimera Investment CIM shares set a new yearly low of $9.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Beyond Meat BYND shares set a new yearly low of $35.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session. iHeartMedia IHRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.83. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.83. The stock was down 4.59% on the session. Helios Technologies HLIO shares fell to $67.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.06%.

shares fell to $67.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.06%. E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%. BlackRock Innovation BIGZ stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14.

stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. InMode INMD stock set a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Wednesday, moving down 5.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Wednesday, moving down 5.38%. eXp World Holdings EXPI stock set a new 52-week low of $14.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%. Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Dana DAN shares set a new 52-week low of $13.49. The stock traded down 2.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.49. The stock traded down 2.93%. Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock set a new 52-week low of $15.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%. Towne Bank TOWN shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.80.

shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.80. Amicus Therapeutics FOLD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Wednesday, moving down 1.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Wednesday, moving down 1.95%. Canopy Growth CGC shares made a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day. Covetrus CVET shares fell to $14.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.

shares fell to $14.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%. Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock set a new 52-week low of $37.21 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.21 on Wednesday, moving down 2.06%. TPG TPG shares fell to $25.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.

shares fell to $25.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%. First Financial Bancorp FFBC shares made a new 52-week low of $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Cannae Holdings CNNE stock hit $22.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.

stock hit $22.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%. BlackRock Science BSTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $24.14. The stock traded down 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.14. The stock traded down 0.26%. OPKO Health OPK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 0.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 0.18%. Enel Chile ENIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. AdaptHealth AHCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85.

shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85. Nuveen California Quality NAC shares hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. InterDigital IDCC shares hit a yearly low of $56.30. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.30. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Twist Bioscience TWST stock hit $30.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.

stock hit $30.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%. BlackRock Capital BCAT shares fell to $15.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.21%.

shares fell to $15.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.21%. Renasant RNST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.78. Shares traded down 0.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.78. Shares traded down 0.13%. Knowles KN shares fell to $18.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.14%.

shares fell to $18.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.14%. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares made a new 52-week low of $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day. Wolverine World Wide WWW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Sally Beauty Holdings SBH stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.88. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.88. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. 3D Sys DDD shares fell to $12.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%.

shares fell to $12.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%. ESCO Technologies ESE stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.10. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.10. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Advantage Solutions ADV shares hit a yearly low of $5.07. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.07. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. Royce Value Trust RVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.18. Shares traded down 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.18. Shares traded down 0.33%. CareTrust REIT CTRE shares hit a yearly low of $16.53. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.53. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. Xperi Holding XPER shares hit a yearly low of $15.23. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.23. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Matterport MTTR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.53. The stock traded down 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.53. The stock traded down 1.82%. Alamo Group ALG shares fell to $128.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.

shares fell to $128.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.98 and moving up 0.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.98 and moving up 0.25%. Gogoro GGR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday, moving down 3.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday, moving down 3.06%. Cimpress CMPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.98 and moving down 0.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.98 and moving down 0.63%. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI stock hit a yearly low of $21.45. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.45. The stock was down 0.37% for the day. Realogy Holdings RLGY shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.32.

shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.32. Pacific Biosciences PACB stock set a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Wednesday, moving down 1.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Wednesday, moving down 1.35%. ImmunityBio IBRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.64. Shares traded down 2.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.64. Shares traded down 2.21%. Udemy UDMY stock hit a yearly low of $9.95. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.95. The stock was up 2.49% for the day. Corsair Gaming CRSR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.03. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.03. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Enovix ENVX shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.

shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10. Arrival ARVL shares fell to $2.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $2.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Proterra PTRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.26 and moving up 0.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.26 and moving up 0.94%. Usana Health Sciences USNA stock hit $71.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%.

stock hit $71.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%. AMC Networks AMCX shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.13%. Virtus Investment VRTS shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $183.68.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $183.68. SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.49. Shares traded up 1.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.49. Shares traded up 1.1%. BGC Partners BGCP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. First Bancorp FBNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.38 and moving down 0.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.38 and moving down 0.11%. 23andMe Holding ME shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock traded down 2.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock traded down 2.31%. Magnite MGNI shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.96, drifting down 2.9%.

shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.96, drifting down 2.9%. NeoGenomics NEO shares made a new 52-week low of $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day. Riot Blockchain RIOT shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.79, drifting up 0.54%.

shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.79, drifting up 0.54%. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares fell to $23.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%.

shares fell to $23.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%. CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock hit a yearly low of $6.11. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.11. The stock was down 1.74% for the day. Cornerstone Strategic CLM stock hit $10.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.

stock hit $10.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%. Gibraltar Industries ROCK shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock drifted down 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36.

stock drifted down 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. BlackRock Science BST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.31. Shares traded up 0.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $37.31. Shares traded up 0.81%. Expensify EXFY shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.61.

shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.61. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.57. Shares traded down 2.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.57. Shares traded down 2.05%. New York Mortgage Trust NYMT shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12. Cardlytics CDLX shares made a new 52-week low of $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day. Proto Labs PRLB shares set a new 52-week low of $41.93. The stock traded down 0.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.93. The stock traded down 0.34%. Mesa Laboratories MLAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $220.05. Shares traded down 1.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $220.05. Shares traded down 1.3%. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%. CryoPort CYRX shares set a new yearly low of $22.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Amyris AMRS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares were up 5.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.00.

shares were up 5.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.00. 8x8 EGHT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.6%. Cronos Group CRON stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%. Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. OceanFirst Financial OCFC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.45 and moving up 0.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.45 and moving up 0.05%. Blackrock Credit BTZ shares set a new yearly low of $11.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. RadNet RDNT shares fell to $19.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.

shares fell to $19.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%. Eventbrite EB stock drifted down 1.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.68.

stock drifted down 1.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.68. Redwood Trust RWT stock drifted up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.63.

stock drifted up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.63. Camping World Holdings CWH shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.58.

shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.58. Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares hit a yearly low of $35.85. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.85. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. Malibu Boats MBUU shares fell to $48.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%.

shares fell to $48.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%. Coeur Mining CDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.63. Shares traded down 3.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.63. Shares traded down 3.69%. Shyft Group SHYF shares made a new 52-week low of $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares fell to $11.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.

shares fell to $11.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%. Health Catalyst HCAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.01. Shares traded down 1.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.01. Shares traded down 1.15%. Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS shares fell to $18.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.62%.

shares fell to $18.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.62%. Sleep Number SNBR shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.50.

shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.50. Matthews International MATW shares hit a yearly low of $29.13. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.13. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Tremor Intl TRMR shares fell to $12.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%.

shares fell to $12.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%. SLR Investment SLRC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.48%. ADC Therapeutics ADCT shares set a new yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session. National Research NRC stock hit a yearly low of $35.77. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.77. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. ACM Research ACMR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.63. Shares traded down 1.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.63. Shares traded down 1.4%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.68%. Flaherty & Crumrine FFC shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Skillz SKLZ shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares set a new 52-week low of $8.91. The stock traded down 3.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.91. The stock traded down 3.66%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares made a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Quanterix QTRX shares set a new yearly low of $22.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Astec Industries ASTE shares made a new 52-week low of $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.20. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.20. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Cars.com CARS shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded down 0.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock traded down 0.52%. Denny's DENN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.68. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.68. The stock was down 0.47% on the session. 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Hagerty HGTY shares made a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day. DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.90. Shares traded up 0.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.90. Shares traded up 0.25%. Verve Therapeutics VERV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.44 and moving down 0.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.44 and moving down 0.74%. Pitney Bowes PBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.01%. AudioCodes AUDC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%. Portillos PTLO stock hit $20.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.

stock hit $20.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%. Universal Health Realty UHT stock hit $53.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.

stock hit $53.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%. Interface TILE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.21 and moving up 0.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.21 and moving up 0.56%. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares set a new yearly low of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. MorphoSys MOR shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session. Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.

stock hit $11.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%. ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit a yearly low of $7.24. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.24. The stock was down 3.81% for the day. Butterfly Network BFLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.39%. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares set a new yearly low of $12.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14.

stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. Velo3D VLD shares were down 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.65.

shares were down 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.65. Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit $7.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.92%.

stock hit $7.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.92%. AllianzGI Artificial AIO stock set a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Wednesday, moving up 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Wednesday, moving up 0.32%. Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares hit a yearly low of $13.22. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.22. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. Tucows TCX stock hit a yearly low of $59.70. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $59.70. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.37. The stock traded down 2.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.37. The stock traded down 2.44%. Boston Omaha BOC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.63. Shares traded down 1.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.63. Shares traded down 1.55%. Children's Place PLCE shares moved up 2.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.27, drifting up 2.79%.

shares moved up 2.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.27, drifting up 2.79%. FuboTV FUBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%. Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.69 and moving up 0.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.69 and moving up 0.36%. Bandwidth BAND stock hit a yearly low of $23.70. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.70. The stock was down 2.29% for the day. Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares fell to $30.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.76%.

shares fell to $30.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.76%. Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares set a new 52-week low of $12.73. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.73. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%. Inogen INGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.85%. American Software AMSWA stock hit a yearly low of $17.35. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.35. The stock was down 0.4% for the day. Inhibrx INBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.24. Shares traded up 2.39%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.24. Shares traded up 2.39%. Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded down 7.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded down 7.24%. Invesco Trust VGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock set a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.29%. Invesco Municipal VKQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%. Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.23.

shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.23. nLight LASR shares fell to $12.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.

shares fell to $12.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%. OptimizeRx OPRX shares fell to $30.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.

shares fell to $30.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares fell to $2.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.56%.

shares fell to $2.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.56%. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.31.

shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.31. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.31%. Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares made a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.93% for the day. Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.51. Shares traded up 2.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.51. Shares traded up 2.94%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.46. The stock traded up 0.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.46. The stock traded up 0.52%. Argan AGX shares moved up 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.09, drifting up 0.39%.

shares moved up 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.09, drifting up 0.39%. Telos TLS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock traded down 0.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock traded down 0.25%. Silvercorp Metals SVM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 1.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 1.79%. Immunovant IMVT shares set a new yearly low of $4.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. The RealReal REAL stock drifted up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58.

stock drifted up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58. Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%. QuinStreet QNST stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.65%. Orchid Island Cap ORC stock drifted up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.

stock drifted up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares moved down 2.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41, drifting down 2.37%.

shares moved down 2.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41, drifting down 2.37%. Koppers Hldgs KOP shares set a new 52-week low of $23.84. The stock traded up 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.84. The stock traded up 0.96%. Agenus AGEN shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.

shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97. Thermon Group Holdings THR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.12 and moving down 1.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.12 and moving down 1.62%. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares moved down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.12, drifting down 0.32%.

shares moved down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.12, drifting down 0.32%. ViewRay VRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%. Invesco California Value VCV stock hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Bank of Marin BMRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.59. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.59. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares fell to $23.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%.

shares fell to $23.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%. Gold Royalty GROY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%. Macrogenics MGNX shares fell to $7.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.

shares fell to $7.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%. Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Ennis EBF shares moved up 0.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.37, drifting up 0.98%.

shares moved up 0.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.37, drifting up 0.98%. Latch LTCH shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Cullinan Oncology CGEM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%. Columbia Seligman STK stock drifted down 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.56.

stock drifted down 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.56. RMR Group RMR shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.35, drifting down 0.74%.

shares moved down 0.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.35, drifting down 0.74%. Sify Technologies SIFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%. Upland Software UPLD stock hit $14.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.

stock hit $14.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%. MiMedx Group MDXG shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock drifted down 2.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28.

stock drifted down 2.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $9.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.39%.

stock hit $9.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.39%. Gabelli Utility GUT shares moved up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.79, drifting up 0.73%.

shares moved up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.79, drifting up 0.73%. Alerus Finl ALRS shares moved up 1.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.00, drifting up 1.28%.

shares moved up 1.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.00, drifting up 1.28%. Nyxoah NYXH shares fell to $16.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.37%.

shares fell to $16.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.37%. Circor International CIR shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.02%. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.82%. Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.00 and moving down 0.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.00 and moving down 0.68%. CURO Group Holdings CURO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 3.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 3.61%. Inotiv NOTV shares made a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. loanDepot LDI shares set a new yearly low of $3.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. OneWater Marine ONEW shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.86.

shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.86. DMC Glb BOOM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.26 and moving down 1.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.26 and moving down 1.14%. Silence Therapeutics SLN shares hit a yearly low of $12.40. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.40. The stock was down 1.34% on the session. PLBY Group PLBY shares fell to $9.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.

shares fell to $9.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%. Invesco Advantage VKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.27. Shares traded down 0.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.27. Shares traded down 0.64%. Modine Manufacturing MOD stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.69. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.69. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock hit a yearly low of $7.68. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.68. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Inventiva IVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.51 and moving down 2.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.51 and moving down 2.56%. Porch Group PRCH shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 1.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 1.99%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.81 and moving up 0.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.81 and moving up 0.15%. Allied Motion AMOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.77%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares set a new yearly low of $4.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Container Store Group TCS shares set a new yearly low of $7.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Oportun Financial OPRT shares made a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Citizens & Northern CZNC stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.52.

stock drifted up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.52. Southern First Bancshares SFST shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%. Honest Co HNST shares made a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit a yearly low of $28.86. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.86. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Village Farms Intl VFF shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.12%. Velodyne Lidar VLDR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday, moving down 2.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday, moving down 2.36%. Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares fell to $7.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.

shares fell to $7.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%. TeraWulf WULF shares were up 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.35.

shares were up 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.35. Valens Semiconductor VLN shares fell to $3.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.

shares fell to $3.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%. Meta Materials MMAT stock hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 2.11% for the day. Sight Sciences SGHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.07, drifting down 3.19%.

shares moved down 3.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.07, drifting down 3.19%. Comtech Telecom CMTL shares set a new 52-week low of $13.15. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.15. The stock traded down 0.97%. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.46. Shares traded down 1.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.46. Shares traded down 1.3%. Caesarstone CSTE shares set a new 52-week low of $9.84. The stock traded up 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.84. The stock traded up 0.61%. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.79%. Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit a yearly low of $22.30. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.30. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares moved down 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.66, drifting down 0.01%.

shares moved down 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.66, drifting down 0.01%. Source Capital SOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.52 and moving up 0.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.52 and moving up 0.23%. Blackrock Municipal BYM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.17. Shares traded down 0.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.17. Shares traded down 0.81%. Aadi Bioscience AADI shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.07.

shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.07. AFC Gamma AFCG shares made a new 52-week low of $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock was down 2.94% on the session. UWM Hldgs UWMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.99%. BNY Mellon Strategic DSM stock hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.23% for the day. Inspirato ISPO shares fell to $5.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%.

shares fell to $5.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%. Anika Therapeutics ANIK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.71%. Inseego INSG shares were down 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.84.

shares were down 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.84. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.84%. Nerdy NRDY shares moved up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting up 0.28%.

shares moved up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting up 0.28%. Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.25 and moving down 1.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.25 and moving down 1.65%. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock set a new 52-week low of $22.01 on Wednesday, moving down 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.01 on Wednesday, moving down 0.18%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV shares set a new 52-week low of $11.82. The stock traded down 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.82. The stock traded down 0.42%. Precigen PGEN shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.41.

shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.41. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.87. Shares traded down 0.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.87. Shares traded down 0.35%. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock drifted up 0.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.08.

stock drifted up 0.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.08. Sutro Biopharma STRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.27%. Nuveen California NCA stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.77.

stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.77. Kronos Bio KRON shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded up 0.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded up 0.8%. Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares fell to $45.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.

shares fell to $45.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%. Accuray ARAY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock traded down 2.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock traded down 2.54%. Sculptor Cap SCU shares set a new yearly low of $10.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Radiant Logistics RLGT stock hit a yearly low of $5.66. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.66. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Turtle Beach HEAR stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.89.

stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.89. Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.37%. Kimball International KBAL shares fell to $7.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%.

shares fell to $7.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%. Dakota Gold DC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.41%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Molecular Partners MOLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.45 and moving down 37.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.45 and moving down 37.69%. NeoGames NGMS shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.69.

shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.69. Brightcove BCOV shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.68, drifting down 2.77%.

shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.68, drifting down 2.77%. DermTech DMTK stock drifted down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.84.

stock drifted down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.84. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit a yearly low of $6.26. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.26. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. Wejo Gr WEJO shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. ESSA Pharma EPIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.58%. Superior Gr of Cos SGC shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.18.

shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.18. Pure Cycle PCYO shares made a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Marinus Pharma MRNS shares moved down 1.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.41%.

shares moved down 1.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.41%. Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.68 and moving down 0.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.68 and moving down 0.43%. Metalla Royalty MTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.73 and moving down 0.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.73 and moving down 0.72%. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares fell to $11.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%.

shares fell to $11.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%. G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Wednesday, moving down 1.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Wednesday, moving down 1.69%. Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. AXT AXTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.04%. Park Aerospace PKE shares set a new yearly low of $11.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. Zomedica ZOM shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.24.

shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.24. NVE NVEC stock hit a yearly low of $47.77. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $47.77. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Eaton Vance California EVM shares made a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. eHealth EHTH shares made a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day. MiX Telematics MIXT stock hit $10.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%.

stock hit $10.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%. Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock set a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Wednesday, moving down 0.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Wednesday, moving down 0.59%. Atomera ATOM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.34 and moving down 1.12%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.34 and moving down 1.12%. Franklin Duration Income FTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.19. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Allot ALLT shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. High Tide HITI shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. Allakos ALLK stock drifted up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88.

stock drifted up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88. Anghami ANGH stock drifted down 1.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.32.

stock drifted down 1.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.32. Noodles NDLS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP stock hit a yearly low of $5.48. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.48. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Limoneira LMNR shares set a new 52-week low of $11.87. The stock traded down 3.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.87. The stock traded down 3.33%. Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.68.

shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.68. XL Fleet XL shares fell to $1.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%.

shares fell to $1.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%. Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 0.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 0.34%. CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%. Willis Lease Finance WLFC shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.97, drifting down 0.13%.

shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.97, drifting down 0.13%. Gritstone Bio GRTS shares fell to $2.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%.

shares fell to $2.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%. Stereotaxis STXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%. Entrada Therapeutics TRDA stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. comScore SCOR stock hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%. Kaltura KLTR stock hit $1.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.

stock hit $1.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%. VOXX International VOXX shares hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. Missfresh MF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. National CineMedia NCMI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.80. The stock was down 26.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.80. The stock was down 26.84% on the session. Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.65% for the day. Alexco Resource AXU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.07. Shares traded down 3.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.07. Shares traded down 3.15%. Ikena Oncology IKNA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Wednesday, moving down 4.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Wednesday, moving down 4.55%. Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock hit $2.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%.

stock hit $2.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%. HEXO HEXO stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.38% for the day. Harrow Health HROW shares hit a yearly low of $6.28. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.28. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. MISTRAS Group MG shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Enjoy Technology ENJY stock hit $1.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.

stock hit $1.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.69%.

shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.69%. Katapult Holdings KPLT shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock hit $3.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.

stock hit $3.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%. Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock drifted down 3.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.03.

stock drifted down 3.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.03. Blackrock Muniyield MPA shares hit a yearly low of $12.35. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.35. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. AVITA Medical RCEL shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded down 1.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded down 1.0%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares moved down 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 2.08%.

shares moved down 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 2.08%. BrandywineGLOBAL BWG stock hit $9.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%.

stock hit $9.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%. Bit Digital BTBT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 0.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05. The stock traded down 0.71%. Daktronics DAKT stock hit a yearly low of $3.43. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.43. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Exela Technologies XELA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.32. Shares traded down 2.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.32. Shares traded down 2.88%. Zepp Health ZEPP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.34. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.34. The stock traded down 1.23%. Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new yearly low of $11.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. Neuberger Berman NHS shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting up 0.4%.

shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting up 0.4%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares set a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock traded down 0.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock traded down 0.55%. Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 9.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 9.85% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares fell to $6.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.

shares fell to $6.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%. InfuSystems Holdings INFU stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Wednesday, moving down 2.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Wednesday, moving down 2.86%. Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.87. Shares traded down 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.87. Shares traded down 0.9%. Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock drifted up 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73.

stock drifted up 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73. Lument Finance Trust LFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving down 0.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving down 0.19%. Lakeland Industries LAKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.80. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.80. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. 1847 Goedeker GOED shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. BankFinancial BFIN shares moved down 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.21, drifting down 0.1%.

shares moved down 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.21, drifting down 0.1%. Western Asset Premier WEA shares set a new 52-week low of $11.31. The stock traded up 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.31. The stock traded up 0.32%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 3.27% for the day. Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.68. Shares traded down 1.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.68. Shares traded down 1.02%. Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH stock hit $10.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.

stock hit $10.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%. BioAtla BCAB shares moved up 2.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting up 2.95%.

shares moved up 2.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting up 2.95%. Cue Biopharma CUE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day. Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD stock hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Fathom Holdings FTHM stock hit $7.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.

stock hit $7.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%. Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Precision BioSciences DTIL shares set a new yearly low of $2.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Mesa Air Group MESA shares fell to $3.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.

shares fell to $3.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%. EMCORE EMKR stock drifted down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.

stock drifted down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32. NextCure NXTC stock hit $4.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.

stock hit $4.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.69%. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%. UpHealth UPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.84. Shares traded down 3.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.84. Shares traded down 3.67%. First Cap FCAP shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.16.

shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.16. Western Asset Municipal MNP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%. Selecta Biosciences SELB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Wednesday, moving down 3.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Wednesday, moving down 3.92%. Shift Technologies SFT shares fell to $1.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.

shares fell to $1.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%. Passage Bio PASG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.16. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.16. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN stock drifted down 1.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.46.

stock drifted down 1.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares hit a yearly low of $1.22. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.22. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. DarioHealth DRIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock was down 4.15% on the session. United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%. Akouos AKUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.86%. CuriosityStream CURI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.89%. Fortress Biotech FBIO shares moved up 2.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting up 2.45%.

shares moved up 2.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting up 2.45%. BitNile Hldgs NILE shares were down 5.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.39.

shares were down 5.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.39. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.08%. Asensus Surgical ASXC stock drifted down 2.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.

stock drifted down 2.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares fell to $3.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.

shares fell to $3.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%. Virtus Global VGI stock drifted up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.12.

stock drifted up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.12. Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock drifted down 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57.

stock drifted down 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting up 0.25%.

shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting up 0.25%. Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares moved up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting up 1.59%.

shares moved up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting up 1.59%. CytoSorbents CTSO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.15%. Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 4.81%.

shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 4.81%. Conformis CFMS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.69%. Gabelli Global Utility GLU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.79 and moving down 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.79 and moving down 0.45%. SOS SOS stock drifted down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39.

stock drifted down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares set a new yearly low of $2.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Curis CRIS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%. Achilles Therapeutics ACHL stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 1.23% for the day. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock drifted down 3.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.

stock drifted down 3.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. GoHealth GOCO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 1.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 1.97%. TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.24.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.24. Superior Industries Intl SUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving 0.0% (flat). Western Asset Mortgage WMC shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting 0.0% (flat). Sharps Compliance SMED stock set a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Wednesday, moving down 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Wednesday, moving down 0.45%. Minerva Surgical UTRS stock hit $2.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.4%.

stock hit $2.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.4%. FingerMotion FNGR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Culp CULP shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Aspira Womens Health AWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 2.43%. Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ stock drifted down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.08.

stock drifted down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.08. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares fell to $2.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%.

shares fell to $2.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%. SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ stock drifted down 1.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80.

stock drifted down 1.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80. Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday, moving down 2.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday, moving down 2.75%. Solid Biosciences SLDB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday, moving down 8.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday, moving down 8.9%. Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%. Vicinity Motor VEV shares moved down 4.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87, drifting down 4.57%.

shares moved down 4.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87, drifting down 4.57%. Fast Radius FSRD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 1.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 1.94%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares moved down 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.17, drifting down 0.54%.

shares moved down 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.17, drifting down 0.54%. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock traded down 4.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock traded down 4.48%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.

shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77. Quotient QTNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.65 and moving up 3.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.65 and moving up 3.15%. IsoPlexis ISO stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 8.81% for the day. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.

shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.61 and moving down 4.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.61 and moving down 4.11%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.63. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.63. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock drifted down 2.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48.

stock drifted down 2.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48. 180 Degree Capital TURN shares set a new yearly low of $6.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. GT Biopharma GTBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.96. Shares traded up 1.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.96. Shares traded up 1.99%. Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.06%. Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares hit a yearly low of $10.30. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.30. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. NSTS Bancorp NSTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.04%. Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 3.16% on the session. Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded up 1.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded up 1.42%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares set a new yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.89. The stock traded down 1.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.89. The stock traded down 1.02%. Natural Alternatives Intl NAII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%. Athenex ATNX shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.37% for the day. Educational Development EDUC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. Esports Technologies EBET shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session. Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Wednesday, moving up 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Wednesday, moving up 0.78%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals RPHM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded up 0.45%. MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.09%. MeaTech 3D MITC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.93%. S&W Seed SANW stock drifted down 2.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38.

stock drifted down 2.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. 89bio ETNB stock hit $2.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.

stock hit $2.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%. Marygold Companies MGLD shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was up 0.85% on the session. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.30. Shares traded up 0.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.30. Shares traded up 0.1%. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $4.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.

stock hit $4.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%. Research Solutions RSSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Green Giant GGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Cryo-Cell International CCEL shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.08.

shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.08. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.75% for the day. Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 4.81%.

shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 4.81%. Applied Genetic AGTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was up 1.58% on the session. Quantum Computing QUBT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $2.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day. Sidus Space SIDU shares hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.33% on the session. Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%. Greenland Technologies GTEC stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86.

stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86. Immunome IMNM stock drifted down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.

stock drifted down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81. Mid-Southern Bancorp MSVB shares set a new 52-week low of $14.05. The stock traded up 2.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.05. The stock traded up 2.26%. PIMCO New York Municipal PYN shares moved up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35, drifting up 1.08%.

shares moved up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35, drifting up 1.08%. Avrobio AVRO shares fell to $0.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.57%.

shares fell to $0.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.57%. Great Elm Group GEG stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 1.1% for the day. Landos Biopharma LABP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. Angion Biomedica ANGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving down 1.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving down 1.47%. Winc WBEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 2.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 2.71%. India Globalization Cap IGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.71. Shares traded down 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.71. Shares traded down 1.5%. cbdMD YCBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.19%. OppFi OPFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.74. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.74. The stock was down 4.54% on the session. AeroClean Technologies AERC shares set a new yearly low of $2.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Very Good Food VGFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%. Psychemedics PMD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Wednesday, moving up 2.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Wednesday, moving up 2.5%. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.01%. Vislink Technologies VISL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 1.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 1.09%. Edesa Biotech EDSA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.14. Shares traded down 3.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.14. Shares traded down 3.06%. LiqTech International LIQT shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 0.06%.

shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 0.06%. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded up 1.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded up 1.79%. HyreCar HYRE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). iSpecimen ISPC shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday, moving down 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday, moving down 0.95%. Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved up 2.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting up 2.31%.

shares moved up 2.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting up 2.31%. BSQUARE BSQR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 1.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 1.41%. Astrotech ASTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 0.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 0.88%. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares fell to $0.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.

shares fell to $0.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%. Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Ontrak OTRK shares were down 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.

shares were down 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27. Smart for Life SMFL stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. Akerna KERN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Lannett LCI stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 4.53% for the day. Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%. Recon Technology RCON stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.82. Shares traded down 0.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.82. Shares traded down 0.15%. Sonic Foundry SOFO stock hit $2.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.

stock hit $2.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%. Context Therapeutics CNTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.06. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.06. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. OLB Gr OLB shares hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%. NextPlat NXPL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded up 0.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock traded up 0.6%. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 1.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 1.15%. EzFill Holdings EZFL stock hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 4.97% for the day. Immix Biopharma IMMX shares were down 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.

shares were down 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30. Aclarion ACON shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 7.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 7.35%. Engine Gaming And Media GAME stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 2.35% for the day. Coffee Holding Co JVA stock drifted down 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01.

stock drifted down 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 12.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.56. Shares traded down 12.26%. ClearOne CLRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%. Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.04. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. Applied UV AUVI shares fell to $1.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.

shares fell to $1.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.65%.

shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.65%. SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%. Dynatronics DYNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. Stryve Foods SNAX shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. Sharps Technology STSS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 3.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 3.13%. Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock hit $0.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.

stock hit $0.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%. Statera BioPharma STAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.69%. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.97%. Happiness Development Gro HAPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving up 9.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving up 9.92%. Histogen HSTO stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.08% for the day. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock drifted down 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87.

stock drifted down 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87. Nuwellis NUWE shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.75.

shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.75. Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock hit $1.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.

