Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Cryo-Cell International Inc is engaged in cellular processing and cryogenic storage. It organized in three reportable segments namely cellular processing and cryogenic storage, with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use and the manufacturing of Prepacyte CB units segment, which is a processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The Public cord blood banking segment consists of cellular processing and cryogenic storage of umbilical cord blood stem cells for public use. All the business activity of the group functions through the United States and it derives revenue from processing and testing fees and storage fees charged each year for storage and through sales of the Prepacyte CB units.

Cryo-Cell International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ: CCEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cryo-Cell International's (CCEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cryo-Cell International

Q

Current Stock Price for Cryo-Cell International (CCEL)?

A

The stock price for Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ: CCEL) is $8.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 29, 2001.

Q

When is Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL) reporting earnings?

A

Cryo-Cell International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cryo-Cell International.

Q

What sector and industry does Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) operate in?

A

Cryo-Cell International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.