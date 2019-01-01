Cryo-Cell International Inc is engaged in cellular processing and cryogenic storage. It organized in three reportable segments namely cellular processing and cryogenic storage, with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use and the manufacturing of Prepacyte CB units segment, which is a processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The Public cord blood banking segment consists of cellular processing and cryogenic storage of umbilical cord blood stem cells for public use. All the business activity of the group functions through the United States and it derives revenue from processing and testing fees and storage fees charged each year for storage and through sales of the Prepacyte CB units.