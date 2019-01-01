|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|0.070
|0.0100
|REV
|35.570M
|37.732M
|2.162M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AXT’s space includes: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV), PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS), Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE).
The latest price target for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) was reported by Wedbush on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AXTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) is $7.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AXT.
AXT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AXT.
AXT is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.