Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single element substrates. It's compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Taiwan, China, North America and the Asia Pacific of which China derives maximum revenue to the company.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.070 0.0100
REV35.570M37.732M2.162M

Analyst Ratings

AXT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AXT (AXTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AXT's (AXTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AXT (AXTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) was reported by Wedbush on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AXTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AXT (AXTI)?

A

The stock price for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) is $7.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AXT (AXTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AXT.

Q

When is AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) reporting earnings?

A

AXT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is AXT (AXTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AXT.

Q

What sector and industry does AXT (AXTI) operate in?

A

AXT is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.