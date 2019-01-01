GT Biopharma Inc is an immuno-oncology company operating in the United States. It is engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in a varied range of disease areas. The company mainly develops drugs focused on the treatment of cancer. Its TriKE (Tri-specific Killer Engager) platforms offer immuno-oncology products that can treat a range of hematologic malignancies, sarcoma, and solid tumors.