Range
2.78 - 3.05
Vol / Avg.
129.4K/243.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.47 - 19.73
Mkt Cap
85.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
30.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
GT Biopharma Inc is an immuno-oncology company operating in the United States. It is engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in a varied range of disease areas. The company mainly develops drugs focused on the treatment of cancer. Its TriKE (Tri-specific Killer Engager) platforms offer immuno-oncology products that can treat a range of hematologic malignancies, sarcoma, and solid tumors.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV

GT Biopharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GT Biopharma (GTBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GT Biopharma's (GTBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GT Biopharma (GTBP) stock?

A

The latest price target for GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting GTBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 792.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GT Biopharma (GTBP)?

A

The stock price for GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) is $2.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GT Biopharma (GTBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GT Biopharma.

Q

When is GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) reporting earnings?

A

GT Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is GT Biopharma (GTBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GT Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does GT Biopharma (GTBP) operate in?

A

GT Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.