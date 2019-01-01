QQQ
Range
16 - 16.95
Vol / Avg.
315.2K/334.2K
Div / Yield
1.67/10.08%
52 Wk
16.09 - 20
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
17.26
Open
16.25
P/E
2.7
EPS
0
Shares
103.3M
Outstanding
Royce Value Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. It invests in diversified sectors including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financial, IT, telecommunications, and materials. The company portfolio includes common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate bonds, and repurchase agreements.

Analyst Ratings

Royce Value Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royce Value Trust (RVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royce Value Trust's (RVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royce Value Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Royce Value Trust (RVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royce Value Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Royce Value Trust (RVT)?

A

The stock price for Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) is $16.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royce Value Trust (RVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) reporting earnings?

A

Royce Value Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royce Value Trust (RVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royce Value Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Royce Value Trust (RVT) operate in?

A

Royce Value Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.