Range
54.52 - 56.5
Vol / Avg.
16.6K/25K
Div / Yield
4/7.21%
52 Wk
55.27 - 81.42
Mkt Cap
272.6M
Payout Ratio
139.86
Open
54.78
P/E
19.41
EPS
0.72
Shares
4.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:21PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
NVE Corp develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin. It manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The company's products include Digital sensors, Medical sensors, Rotation Sensors, GT Sensors, Angle Sensors, Analog sensors, MSOP Isolators, Passive-In Transceivers, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.720
REV6.291M

Analyst Ratings

NVE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NVE (NVEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NVE's (NVEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NVE (NVEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NVE

Q

Current Stock Price for NVE (NVEC)?

A

The stock price for NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) is $56.4 last updated Today at 8:18:39 PM.

Q

Does NVE (NVEC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) reporting earnings?

A

NVE’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NVE (NVEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NVE.

Q

What sector and industry does NVE (NVEC) operate in?

A

NVE is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.