Tucows Inc has a predominant technology market in the United States and to a lesser extent in Canada and Germany. Its services touch upon two segments in the technology sector; Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services make for the bulk of the company's revenue through the registration fees charged to resellers in connection with new, renewed and transferred domain name registrations, the sale of retail Internet domain name registration and email services. Its Network Access Services on the other hand deal with the retail sale of mobile phones, broadband services, internet hosting and consulting through the Ting website in the United States.