Dynatronics Corp is a United States-based company that is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry as well as other rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. The company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, and other medical professionals and institutions. It offers customers a one-stop-shop for their medical equipment and supply needs, including electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, rehabilitation products, treatment tables, customized training room products, and exercise products.