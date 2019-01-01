QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.72 - 0.78
Vol / Avg.
135.1K/119.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 2.56
Mkt Cap
13M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.77
P/E
7.9
EPS
-0.09
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:01PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Dynatronics Corp is a United States-based company that is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry as well as other rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. The company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, and other medical professionals and institutions. It offers customers a one-stop-shop for their medical equipment and supply needs, including electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, rehabilitation products, treatment tables, customized training room products, and exercise products.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.090 -0.0500
REV10.230M10.530M300.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dynatronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynatronics (DYNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dynatronics's (DYNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dynatronics (DYNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) was reported by Aegis Capital on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.65 expecting DYNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynatronics (DYNT)?

A

The stock price for Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) is $0.7243 last updated Today at 7:55:22 PM.

Q

Does Dynatronics (DYNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dynatronics.

Q

When is Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) reporting earnings?

A

Dynatronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Dynatronics (DYNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynatronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynatronics (DYNT) operate in?

A

Dynatronics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.