nLight Inc is a United States-based company engaged providing semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. Its segments include the Laser Products segment and the Advanced Development segment. A majority of revenue is derived from the Laser Products segment. The products offered by the group are Semiconductor lasers, Fiber lasers and Directed energy products. The company markets and sells its products globally, out of which key revenue is generated from North America followed by China.