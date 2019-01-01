QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/212.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.85 - 42.34
Mkt Cap
639.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
43.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 5:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:22PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
nLight Inc is a United States-based company engaged providing semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. Its segments include the Laser Products segment and the Advanced Development segment. A majority of revenue is derived from the Laser Products segment. The products offered by the group are Semiconductor lasers, Fiber lasers and Directed energy products. The company markets and sells its products globally, out of which key revenue is generated from North America followed by China.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030-0.010 -0.0400
REV69.390M67.453M-1.937M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

nLight Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy nLight (LASR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are nLight's (LASR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for nLight (LASR) stock?

A

The latest price target for nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LASR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for nLight (LASR)?

A

The stock price for nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) is $14.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does nLight (LASR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for nLight.

Q

When is nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) reporting earnings?

A

nLight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is nLight (LASR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for nLight.

Q

What sector and industry does nLight (LASR) operate in?

A

nLight is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.