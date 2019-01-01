|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in nLight’s space includes: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LASR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) is $14.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for nLight.
nLight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for nLight.
nLight is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.