Range
14.61 - 14.81
Vol / Avg.
47.8K/106.4K
Div / Yield
0.55/3.72%
52 Wk
14.6 - 18.75
Mkt Cap
245.1M
Payout Ratio
71.84
Open
14.69
P/E
19.3
EPS
0
Shares
16.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio is a diversified closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Select Tax Free Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Select Tax Free (NXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Select Tax Free's (NXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Select Tax Free.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Select Tax Free (NXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) was reported by B of A Securities on June 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NXP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Select Tax Free (NXP)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) is $14.7629 last updated Today at 8:40:18 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Select Tax Free (NXP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Select Tax Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Select Tax Free (NXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Select Tax Free.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Select Tax Free (NXP) operate in?

A

Nuveen Select Tax Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.