Stereotaxis Inc is engaged in robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. The company's mission is the discovery, development, and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The company's revenue generation is bifurcated into 3 segments that are Systems; Disposables, service, and accessories; and Sublease, out of which the majority of revenue is generated from the Disposables, service and accessories segment. The company generates the majority of revenue from the United States.