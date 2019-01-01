QQQ
Stereotaxis Inc is engaged in robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. The company's mission is the discovery, development, and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The company's revenue generation is bifurcated into 3 segments that are Systems; Disposables, service, and accessories; and Sublease, out of which the majority of revenue is generated from the Disposables, service and accessories segment. The company generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Stereotaxis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stereotaxis (STXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stereotaxis's (STXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stereotaxis.

Q

What is the target price for Stereotaxis (STXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting STXS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.09% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stereotaxis (STXS)?

A

The stock price for Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) is $4.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stereotaxis (STXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stereotaxis.

Q

When is Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) reporting earnings?

A

Stereotaxis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Stereotaxis (STXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stereotaxis.

Q

What sector and industry does Stereotaxis (STXS) operate in?

A

Stereotaxis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.