Range
1.78 - 2.03
Vol / Avg.
6M/3.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.71 - 4.7
Mkt Cap
344.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.82
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
175M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is Vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is used for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product for the treatment of anemia. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the region of United States.

Akebia Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akebia Therapeutics's (AKBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AKBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 407.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)?

A

The stock price for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) is $1.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akebia Therapeutics.

Q

When is Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) reporting earnings?

A

Akebia Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akebia Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) operate in?

A

Akebia Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.