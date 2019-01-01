|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akebia Therapeutics’s space includes: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK), Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS).
The latest price target for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AKBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 407.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) is $1.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akebia Therapeutics.
Akebia Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akebia Therapeutics.
Akebia Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.