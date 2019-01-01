Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is Vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is used for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product for the treatment of anemia. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the region of United States.