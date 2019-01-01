QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Protara Therapeutics Inc is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The Protara team prioritizes creativity, diverse perspectives and tenacity to expedite our goal of bringing life-changing therapies to people with limited treatment options. The company discovers, develops and delivers breakthrough therapies to people who have limited treatment options. Its portfolio includes its program, TARA-002, being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous (IV) choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD).

Protara Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protara Therapeutics (TARA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Protara Therapeutics's (TARA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Protara Therapeutics (TARA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting TARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 602.48% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Protara Therapeutics (TARA)?

A

The stock price for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) is $4.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protara Therapeutics (TARA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protara Therapeutics.

Q

When is Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) reporting earnings?

A

Protara Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Protara Therapeutics (TARA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protara Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Protara Therapeutics (TARA) operate in?

A

Protara Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.