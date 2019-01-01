Protara Therapeutics Inc is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The Protara team prioritizes creativity, diverse perspectives and tenacity to expedite our goal of bringing life-changing therapies to people with limited treatment options. The company discovers, develops and delivers breakthrough therapies to people who have limited treatment options. Its portfolio includes its program, TARA-002, being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous (IV) choline chloride, a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD).