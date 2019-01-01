QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
SoFi is a financial services company that was founded in 2011 and is currently based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its client's finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020 the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS -0.170

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV 279.290M

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

SoFi Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoFi Technologies's (SOFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SOFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.97% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)?

A

The stock price for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is $10.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoFi Technologies (SOFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Technologies.

Q

When is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) reporting earnings?

A

SoFi Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoFi Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SoFi Technologies (SOFI) operate in?

A

SoFi Technologies is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.