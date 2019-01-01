QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
77.94 - 88.73
Vol / Avg.
217.3K/323.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
74.08 - 164.76
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
85.06
P/E
75.95
EPS
0.3
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 9:24AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, advanced power component products and integrated circuits and related products. Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.200 -0.2500
REV101.000M90.281M-10.719M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vicor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vicor (VICR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vicor's (VICR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vicor (VICR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) was reported by Needham on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting VICR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.17% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vicor (VICR)?

A

The stock price for Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) is $76.845 last updated Today at 2:58:25 PM.

Q

Does Vicor (VICR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2011 to stockholders of record on August 5, 2011.

Q

When is Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reporting earnings?

A

Vicor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Vicor (VICR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vicor.

Q

What sector and industry does Vicor (VICR) operate in?

A

Vicor is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.