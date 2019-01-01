|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.600
|0.2900
|REV
|140.500M
|161.810M
|21.310M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Motorcar Parts of America’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT), Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) and Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX).
The latest price target for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) was reported by Roth Capital on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting MPAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) is $15.79 last updated Today at 4:59:33 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Motorcar Parts of America.
Motorcar Parts of America’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Motorcar Parts of America.
Motorcar Parts of America is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.