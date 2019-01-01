QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.58 - 16.26
Vol / Avg.
29.1K/84.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.4 - 25.68
Mkt Cap
301.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.26
P/E
38.63
EPS
0.16
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 3:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:42AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Motorcar Parts of America Inc is a US-based manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket automotive and light truck applications. It manufactures and distributes heavy-duty truck and industrial and agricultural application parts. It produces starter engines, alternators, hub assemblies, bearings, and master cylinders. The company supplies its products to the automotive aftermarket either under its own brands, as part of a private-label service, or to warranty replacement programs of automobile manufacturers. It primarily sells rotating electrical products, wheel hub products, brake master cylinders products in the US, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sales of rotating electrical products.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.600 0.2900
REV140.500M161.810M21.310M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Motorcar Parts of America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Motorcar Parts of America's (MPAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) was reported by Roth Capital on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting MPAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)?

A

The stock price for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) is $15.79 last updated Today at 4:59:33 PM.

Q

Does Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Motorcar Parts of America.

Q

When is Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) reporting earnings?

A

Motorcar Parts of America’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motorcar Parts of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) operate in?

A

Motorcar Parts of America is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.