Range
31.82 - 33.35
Vol / Avg.
207.9K/594.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.25 - 79.7
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33.35
P/E
64.41
EPS
-0.69
Shares
122.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Denali Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company that is engaged in developing and discovering therapeutics to defeat neurodegeneration disease. The company's development programs include the LRRK2 Inhibitor Program, which develops brain penetrant small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor product candidates for Parkinson's disease. Its key products include DNL201, DNL151, DNL747, ATV (Antibody Transport Vehicle), ETV (Enzyme Transport Vehicle), and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Denali Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Denali Therapeutics's (DNLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting DNLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.55% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)?

A

The stock price for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) is $31.98 last updated Today at 7:21:45 PM.

Q

Does Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Denali Therapeutics.

Q

When is Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) reporting earnings?

A

Denali Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denali Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) operate in?

A

Denali Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.