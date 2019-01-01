QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.87 - 19.95
Vol / Avg.
118.3K/50.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.5 - 35
Mkt Cap
554M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
29.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 9:31AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Silence Therapeutics PLC is one of the leading companies in the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology field. The United Kingdom-based firm researches and develops therapeutics to combat highly unmet medical needs. Its patented RNA interference platform, known as AtuRNAi is employed in vaccines to correct genetic deficiencies and infectious diseases by silencing or replacing the expression of virtually any gene in the genome, modulating expression up as well as down in a variety of organs and cell types. Its technology is currently in the clinic, in a Phase 2a pancreatic cancer trial, and its income consists of license fees, milestone and option payments, grant income, and fees from research and development collaborations. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and Germany.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silence Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silence Therapeutics (SLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silence Therapeutics's (SLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silence Therapeutics (SLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silence Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Silence Therapeutics (SLN)?

A

The stock price for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN) is $18.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silence Therapeutics (SLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silence Therapeutics.

Q

When is Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) reporting earnings?

A

Silence Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silence Therapeutics (SLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silence Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Silence Therapeutics (SLN) operate in?

A

Silence Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.