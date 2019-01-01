QQQ
Range
21.91 - 24.02
Vol / Avg.
285.3K/248.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.84 - 38.84
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.36
P/E
34.42
EPS
0.31
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
RadNet Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. The firm derives revenue from fees charged for the diagnostic imaging services performed at these centers.

RadNet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RadNet (RDNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RadNet's (RDNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RadNet (RDNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) was reported by Raymond James on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RDNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RadNet (RDNT)?

A

The stock price for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) is $23.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RadNet (RDNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RadNet.

Q

When is RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) reporting earnings?

A

RadNet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is RadNet (RDNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RadNet.

Q

What sector and industry does RadNet (RDNT) operate in?

A

RadNet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.