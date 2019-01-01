|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RadNet’s space includes: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Apria (NASDAQ:APR), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) was reported by Raymond James on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RDNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) is $23.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for RadNet.
RadNet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RadNet.
RadNet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.