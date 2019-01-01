QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S., generating $7.1 billion in 2020 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a standalone company in 2019, after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chewy (CHWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chewy's (CHWY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chewy (CHWY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting CHWY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.27% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chewy (CHWY)?

A

The stock price for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is $41.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chewy (CHWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chewy.

Q

When is Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reporting earnings?

A

Chewy’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is Chewy (CHWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chewy.

Q

What sector and industry does Chewy (CHWY) operate in?

A

Chewy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.