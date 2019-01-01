QQQ
Range
2.8 - 3.06
Vol / Avg.
552.3K/613.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.9 - 25.16
Mkt Cap
152M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
53.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs, manufacture, and markets battery storage solutions for the electric utility industry. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. Its flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.460

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV3.370M

Analyst Ratings

Eos Energy Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eos Energy Enterprises's (EOSE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting EOSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 642.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)?

A

The stock price for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is $2.83 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Q

When is Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) reporting earnings?

A

Eos Energy Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) operate in?

A

Eos Energy Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.