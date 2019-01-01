QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Stryve Foods Inc is focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories. It offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and conveniently healthy snacking option for on-the-go lives.

Stryve Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stryve Foods (SNAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stryve Foods's (SNAX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stryve Foods (SNAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SNAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 387.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stryve Foods (SNAX)?

A

The stock price for Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is $2.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stryve Foods (SNAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stryve Foods.

Q

When is Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) reporting earnings?

A

Stryve Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Stryve Foods (SNAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stryve Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Stryve Foods (SNAX) operate in?

A

Stryve Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.