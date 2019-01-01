QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.24 - 2.56
Vol / Avg.
270.6K/255.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.24 - 5.25
Mkt Cap
230.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
91.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:20AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries. Its products are primarily categorized into audience measurement products and services, advertising products and services, and enterprise solutions. The audience measurement products and services help clients measure the size and features of online users. The advertising products and services provide customers with solutions to optimize and assess digital advertising performance. The enterprise solutions help customers optimize businesses through digital media analytics. The company generates almost all its revenue from the United States, Europe, and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV97.020M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

comScore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy comScore (SCOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are comScore's (SCOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for comScore (SCOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) was reported by Needham on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting SCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for comScore (SCOR)?

A

The stock price for comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is $2.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does comScore (SCOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for comScore.

Q

When is comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) reporting earnings?

A

comScore’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is comScore (SCOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for comScore.

Q

What sector and industry does comScore (SCOR) operate in?

A

comScore is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.