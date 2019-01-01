comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries. Its products are primarily categorized into audience measurement products and services, advertising products and services, and enterprise solutions. The audience measurement products and services help clients measure the size and features of online users. The advertising products and services provide customers with solutions to optimize and assess digital advertising performance. The enterprise solutions help customers optimize businesses through digital media analytics. The company generates almost all its revenue from the United States, Europe, and Canada.