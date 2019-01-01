|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|97.020M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in comScore’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) was reported by Needham on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting SCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is $2.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for comScore.
comScore’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for comScore.
comScore is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.