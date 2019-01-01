QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Camping World Holdings Inc provides services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts across the United States. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans and RV and Outdoor Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the RV and Outdoor Retail segment. RV and Outdoor Retail segment consists of all aspects of RV dealership operations, which includes selling new and used RVs, assisting with the financing of new and used RVs, selling protection and insurance related services and plans for RVs, servicing and repairing new and used RVs, installation of RV parts and accessories and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8400.900 0.0600
REV1.300B1.378B78.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Camping World Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camping World Holdings (CWH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Camping World Holdings's (CWH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Camping World Holdings (CWH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) was reported by Raymond James on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting CWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.40% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Camping World Holdings (CWH)?

A

The stock price for Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) is $30.1 last updated Today at 5:23:34 PM.

Q

Does Camping World Holdings (CWH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Camping World Holdings (CWH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) reporting earnings?

A

Camping World Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camping World Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Camping World Holdings (CWH) operate in?

A

Camping World Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.