Camping World Holdings Inc provides services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts across the United States. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans and RV and Outdoor Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the RV and Outdoor Retail segment. RV and Outdoor Retail segment consists of all aspects of RV dealership operations, which includes selling new and used RVs, assisting with the financing of new and used RVs, selling protection and insurance related services and plans for RVs, servicing and repairing new and used RVs, installation of RV parts and accessories and others.