|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.840
|0.900
|0.0600
|REV
|1.300B
|1.378B
|78.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Camping World Holdings’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) was reported by Raymond James on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting CWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.40% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) is $30.1 last updated Today at 5:23:34 PM.
The next Camping World Holdings (CWH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
Camping World Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Camping World Holdings.
Camping World Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.