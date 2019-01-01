QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Inotiv Inc is a pharmaceutical development company specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries, and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates in two principal segments - Research services and Research products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.160 -0.1200
REV72.780M84.211M11.431M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.230 -0.1000
REV27.300M30.076M2.776M

Inotiv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inotiv (NOTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inotiv's (NOTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inotiv (NOTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) was reported by Lake Street on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting NOTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.12% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inotiv (NOTV)?

A

The stock price for Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) is $24.28 last updated Today at 7:37:10 PM.

Q

Does Inotiv (NOTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inotiv.

Q

When is Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) reporting earnings?

A

Inotiv’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Inotiv (NOTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inotiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Inotiv (NOTV) operate in?

A

Inotiv is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.